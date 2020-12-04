Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1995: Low-Fat Sweet Potato Puff

3 cups fresh, cooked sweet potatoes 4 egg whites 1/4 cup sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 tablespoons flour Topping: 3 tablespoons flour 1/2 cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons light margarine 1/2 cup pecans Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 11/2-quart casserole dish with vegetable cooking spray. Using a food processor or mixer, smooth together sweet potatoes, egg whites, sugar, vanilla and flour; pour into casserole dish. For topping, crumble flour, brown sugar and margarine in small bowl; stir in pecans. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture. Bake 30 minutes, until golden brown. Makes 10 servings. Submitted by: Carol Beat, Wichita. Won: First place, Side Dishes, 1995 Coconut Caramel Pie 6 tablespoons margarine 1 pkg. (7 oz.) coconut 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts 8 oz. cream cheese, softened 1 can (14 oz.) sweetened, condensed milk 16 oz. whipped topping, thawed 12 oz. jar caramel topping 3 9-inch pie shells, baked Melt margarine in skillet. Add coconut and nuts; stir until brown. Set aside. Combine cream cheese and milk. Fold in whipped topping. Put a layer of cream cheese mixture in each pie shell. Sprinkle with coconut mixture, then drizzle with caramel. Repeat layers, ending with caramel topping. Freeze and serve frozen. Makes 3 pies of 8 servings each. Submitted by: Linda Settle, Andover. Won: First place, Desserts, 1995 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1996: Red River Chili

1 cup chopped onion

2 lbs. ground chuck

1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes, including juice

1 can (4.5 oz.) chopped green chilies

1 can (10 oz.) tomatoes with green chilies

2 cans (15 oz. each) tomato sauce

1 can (15 oz.) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup picante sauce

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Monterey Jack cheese with jalapenos, grated

Brown onion and ground chuck in a large saucepan. Drain off fat, rinse with hot water. Return meat to pan and add remaining ingredients, except cheese. Serve with grated cheese on top. Use Monterey Jack if you don’t like it quite so spicy. Makes 6 servings.

Submitted by: Donna Louderback, Arkansas City.

Won: First place, Soups and Light Main Dishes, 1996

Spiced Carrot Souffle

1 1/2 cups cooked, mashed carrots

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup maple sugar

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons flour

1 stick (1/2cup) melted butter

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 eggs, well beaten

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients; bake in baking dish at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until center of souffle is set. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Submitted by: Bob Salsman, Wichita.

Won: First place, Side Dishes, 1996