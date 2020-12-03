Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1993: El Paso Pilaf

1/2 cup chopped onion 2 teaspoons cooking oil 1 can (15 oz.) red kidney beans, drained 13/4 cups chicken broth 1 cup long-grain rice 1 cup fresh or frozen corn 1 cup chunky salsa 1/4 cup dry lentils, rinsed and drained 1/4 cup chopped sweet red pepper 1/2 teaspoon chili powder 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder In a large saucepan saute onion in oil until tender but not brown. Add beans, broth, rice, corn, salsa, lentils, pepper, and chili and garlic powders. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20 minutes, or until rice and lentils are tender. Makes 6 servings. Note: Other types of beans work equally well. This dish is so versatile as a side dish or a meatless main dish and is quick to prepare. Submitted by: Janne Rowe, Wichita. Won: Second place, Healthy Eating, 1993 Rice Noodle Casserole 2 sticks margarine 8 oz. extra-fine noodles 2 cups rice, uncooked 2 cans (14 oz. each) chicken or beef broth 2 cans (101/2 oz. each) French onion soup 2 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce 1 can (6 oz.) water chestnuts, drained and chopped Melt margarine in large frying pan and add noodles. Fry until golden brown. Pour margarine and noodles into 9x13-inch oblong casserole and add rice, broth, onion soup, soy sauce and water chestnuts. Mix well and bake in 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 45 minutes. Makes 9 servings. Submitted by: Joyce Sitz, Wichita. Won: Second place, Pasta, Potatoes and Rice, 1993 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1994: Warm Cranberry Cake

Cake:

2 cups baking mix

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 egg

2 cups fresh or frozen (partially thawed) cranberries

Lemon sauce:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1/4 cup water

3/4 teaspoon grated lemon peel

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 egg, well beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 9x9x2-inch square pan. Mix baking mix, sugar, milk, oil and egg; beat vigorously 30 seconds. Fold in cranberries. Spread in pan and bake 35 minutes or until top is golden brown and a wooden pick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Cut into squares while warm. In 2-quart saucepan mix sugar, butter, water, lemon peel, lemon juice and egg. Over medium heat bring to boil, stirring constantly. Makes 11/3 cups sauce. Pour warm lemon sauce over cake and serve. Makes 6-8 servings or more.

Submitted by: Mary Ann Chambers, Lindsborg.

Won: Second place, Cakes, Pies and Desserts, 1994

Blintz Bubble Ring

2 pkgs. (3 oz. each) cream cheese

2 pkgs. (10-count each) refrigerator biscuits

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1/3 cup pecans, chopped

Cut cream cheese into 20 pieces. Shape each piece into a ball. Roll or pat each biscuit into 3-inch circle. In small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Place one cheese ball and 1 teaspoon cinnamon mixture on each biscuit; bring up edges of dough and pinch to seal around cheese. Pour melted butter into the bottom of 5-cup ring mold. Add half of the pecans. Arrange half of filled biscuits atop mixture, seam side up; repeat layers. Bake in 375-degree oven 20 minutes or until browned. Cool 5 minutes in pan; invert onto serving plate. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Submitted by: Nancy Bettis Worsham, Wichita.

Won: First place, Quick and Yeast Breads, 1994