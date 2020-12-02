Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1991: Sweet and Sour Chicken Thighs

6 chicken thighs 1/3 cup honey 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard Place chicken thighs in a shallow baking dish or casserole. Combine honey, lemon juice, Worcestershire and mustard. Pour over chicken. Cover and bake in 400-degree oven 30 minutes, basting once. Uncover and baste again. Bake 10 minutes more and serve. Serves 4 to 6. Note: Boneless thighs make it even faster, 30 minutes, and more elegant. Submitted by: Gayle Mercer, Wichita. Won: First place, Meat Main Dishes, 1991 Smoked Pecans 1 quart pecan halves 1/8 lb. melted margarine 3/4 oz. brandy or sherry 1/4 teaspoon liquid smoke 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce Garlic or seasoned salt to taste Heat nuts on cookie sheet in 300-degree oven 4 minutes. Cool 5 minutes. Mix margarine, brandy or sherry, liquid smoke, soy sauce and Worcestershire. Drizzle over nuts and return to 300-degree oven for 30 minutes. Toss 3 times while roasting. Remove from oven and while still hot sprinkle with garlic or seasoned salt to taste. Makes 1 quart. Submitted by: Marie Blick, Wichita. Won: First place, Party Fare, 1991 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1992: Bierocks

30 frozen dinner rolls

2 lbs. ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

2 cans (21/4 oz. each) sliced black olives

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 medium head cabbage

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

Let dinner rolls thaw and rise until doubled in size. When the rolls have risen, brown ground beef in large skillet. Add chopped onion and olives; cook until tender. Drain the grease from the beef mixture. Add the celery salt, garlic salt and pepper (add other seasonings, if desired). Shred or finely chop cabbage and add to the meat mixture. Cover with a lid and continue to heat mixture at a low temperature to steam the cabbage. For each bierock, combine 2 dinner rolls and roll flat on a greased countertop. Place some cheddar and mozzarella cheese (the amount you use will depend on your preference) on the thinly rolled dough and then place 2 to 3 spoonfuls of meat mixture on top of cheeses. Fold edges of dough over the filling, being sure to seal the edges. Turn the bierock over and place on a greased cookie sheet. Place bierocks about 2 inches apart. Bake in 350-degree oven for 25 minutes, or until browned. Makes 15 bierocks.

Note: These are great for freezing and reheating in the microwave later.

Submitted by: Sherri Fisher, Wichita.

Won: First place, Red Meat, 1992

Refrigerator Potato Rolls

1 cup peeled and chopped potatoes

1 cup water

1/2 cup milk

2 pkgs. active dry yeast

2/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 beaten eggs

5 3/4 to 6 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cups cooking oil or melted shortening

Combine potatoes and water, bring to boil, reduce heat and cook covered 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain, reserving water/liquid; mash potatoes; set aside. Place liquid from potatoes in large mixing bowl, add milk and let mixture cool to lukewarm (110-115 degrees). Dissolve yeast in liquid mixture. Stir in sugar, salt, eggs, oil and mashed potatoes. Stir in as much of the flour as can be mixed in with a spoon. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface, knead in enough of remaining flour to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Shape dough into a ball, put dough into a very large, greased bowl, cover tightly and chill or refrigerate overnight. Grease a 9-inch round baking pan. Remove about 1/3of dough. Shape into 12 11/2- to 2-inch diameter pieces and place in baking pan. Let rolls rise in a warm place for approximately 60 minutes. Bake in preheated 375-degree oven 20-25 minutes. If necessary, cover with aluminum foil last 5 to 6 minutes to prevent over-browning. Dough can be refrigerated up to 3 days. Makes 36 rolls.

Note: Can substitute some of the flour with bran or whole-wheat flour for a delicious variation.

Submitted by: Lula Priester, Wichita.

Won: First place, Pasta, Potatoes and Rice, 1992