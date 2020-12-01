Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1989: Hawaiian Lemonade

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1990: White Chili

1 lb. white beans (great northern)

6 cups chicken broth

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 medium onions, chopped (divided use)

1 tablespoon oil or margarine

2 cans (4 oz. each) chopped green chilies

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons oregano

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 cups diced cooked chicken breasts

3 cups grated Monterey Jack cheese

Combine beans, chicken broth, garlic and half the onions. Bring to boil and simmer till very soft (21/2 to 3 hours). May have to add more broth made with bouillon. In skillet, saute remaining onion in oil or margarine until tender. Add chilies and spices. Add to bean mixture. Add diced chicken and simmer 1 hour. Serve topped with grated cheese. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Note: Instead of cheese, or in addition to, top white chili with any of the following: sour cream, chopped ripe olives, chopped tomato, tortilla chips, salsa, guacamole.

Submitted by: Marjorie Parmele, Wichita.

Won: First place, Soups and Vegetables, 1990

Raspberry Salad

2 pkgs. (4-serving size) raspberry gelatin

2 1/2 cups boiling water

1 1/2 cups strained applesauce

Dash of salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen raspberries in syrup, thawed

1/2 pkg. (2 cups) miniature marshmallows

1 carton (8 oz.) sour cream

Dissolve gelatin in water; chill until partially set. Add applesauce, salt, lemon juice and raspberries. Chill until firm. Soak marshmallows in sour cream overnight; whip and spread over gelatin mixture. Makes 8 servings.

Submitted by: Leota Baxter, Ingalls.

Won: First place, Salads and Dressings, 1990

Coconut Pecan Pie

3 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup margarine or butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup coconut flakes

1 cup coarsely broken pecans

1 unbaked 10-inch pie shell

Whipped cream and pecans for garnish (optional)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Thoroughly combine eggs, sugar, margarine or butter, vanilla and syrup. Stir in coconut and pecans. Pour into pie shell and bake 45-50 minutes or until filling is set. Cool; garnish with whipped cream and pecan halves, if desired.

Submitted by: Gloriann Goodman, Ness City.

Won: First place, Desserts, 1990