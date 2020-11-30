Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1987: Holiday Bread

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1988: Fried Oats

1/3 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

11/4 cup oats

Heat 10-inch skillet on medium on stove. Melt butter. Mix in brown sugar and cinnamon. Mix in oats. Cook until all liquid is absorbed. Let cool. Serve as cereal, granola or topping. Serves 4-6.

Note: To change the consistency, the amount of oats can be adjusted.

Submitted by: Stephanie Stein, Wichita.

Won: First place, Eats for Teens, 1988

Ultimate Chili Dip

2 lbs. ground round

1 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pkg. (2 lbs.) processed American cheese, cut in pieces

1 can (16 oz.) chili beans, with liquid

3/4 cup evaporated milk

2 pkg. (13/4 oz. each) chili seasoning mix

1/2 cup chopped jalapenos

Tortilla and corn chips

Cook meat, onion and garlic in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until meat is brown; drain. Add cheese, beans, evaporated milk, chili seasoning and jalapenos to meat mixture; stir. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until thoroughly blended and heated through. Serve warm in a chafing dish with tortilla chip or corn chips. Makes 10 cups.

Submitted by: Verdel Krug, LaCrosse.

Won: First place, Party Fare, 1988