Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1985: Holiday Pickled Ham

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1986: Revoltillos

1 cup rice

2 cups bouillon

1/4 cup salad oil

3 green peppers, chopped

3 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, mashed

2 lbs. chopped beef

3/4 cup raisins

3/4 cup ripe olives, pitted

1/2 box bay leaves (6 to 8)

Steam the rice in the bouillon. Heat the salad oil in a heavy frying pan, and add the green peppers, onions and garlic. Cook until tender. Add the chopped beef, cook and stir until brown. Add the raisins, ripe olives and bay leaves. Cook, uncovered, slowly for 30 minutes. Pick out the bay leaves. Stir in the rice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serves 6.

Note: An advantage to this dish is that it can be served immediately or it can be made ahead of time and reheated.

Submitted by: Joyce Sitz, Wichita.

Won: First prize, Meat Main Dishes, 1986

Rum Tum Tiddy

1 can (101/2 oz.) condensed tomato soup

1/2 lb. sharp cheese, cut in pieces

1/2 cup salsa

Mix tomato soup and small pieces of cheese. Cook and stir over low heat or in a double boiler until the cheese melts. Add salsa and heat approximately 5 minutes. Season to taste with extra pepper and salt. Serve with crackers and chips. Serves 5.

Submitted by: Edward Sitz, Wichita.

Won: First prize, Teen Snacks, 1986