Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

(NOTE: There will be no recipe newsletter on Thanksgiving Day.)

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1983: Aunt Sudie’s Ole Kentucky Prune Cake

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1984: Sweet Potato Surprise

1 or 2 large cans of yams, drained and halved

11/2 cups brown sugar, packed

11/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 can (16 oz.) apricot halves, drained

1 cup apricot juice

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup seedless raisins

1/2 cup nuts, chopped

Place yams in casserole. Combine remaining ingredients, except nuts, and simmer until thick. Pour over the yams and top with nuts. Bake in 375-degree oven for 25 minutes. Serves 10.

Submitted by: Sandy Houk, Augusta.

Won: First prize, Vegetables/Soups, 1984

Sesame Pork Tenderloin

1 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons cooking sherry

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ginger

3 pork tenderloins

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Combine all ingredients except sesame seeds and cornstarch. Marinate tenderloins in the mixture for 2 to 3 hours at room temperature, turning frequently; drain liquid and save. Roll meat in cornstarch and place in 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 300 degrees for 2 to 21/2 hours, basting often with the remaining reserved juices. Makes 5 or 6 servings.

Submitted by: Patricia Cue, Wichita.

Won: First prize, Meat Main Dishes, 1984