Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1981: Chinese Ginger Ribs

6 lbs. pork spareribs, parboiled Ginger sauce: 1/2 cup soy sauce 1/2 cup ketchup 1-3 tablespoons brown sugar 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger (or 2 teaspoons dried ginger) Barbecue rub: 2 tablespoons sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon paprika 1/4 teaspoon turmeric 1/4 teaspoon celery seed Dash dry mustard Place parboiled ribs in a pan large enough to hold them in 1 layer. Combine ingredients for ginger sauce, pour over ribs, cover and refrigerate overnight, turning once or twice. Remove ribs from marinade and pat dry with paper towels; reserve marinade for grilling. Combine ingredients for barbecue rub and pat over ribs. Grill or roast in a 400-degree oven for 30-45 minutes, basting frequently. Makes 6 servings. Submitted by: Grace Casagrande, Derby. Won: Second prize, Meat Main Dishes, 1981 Sour Cream Lemon Pie 1 cup sugar 3 tablespoons cornstarch 1/4 cup butter or margarine 1 tablespoon lemon rind 1/4 cup lemon juice 1 cup milk 3 egg yolks, slightly beaten 1 cup sour cream 1 9-inch pie shell, baked 1 cup whipping cream, whipped Combine sugar and cornstarch in pan (11/2-quart saucepan). Add butter, lemon rind, lemon juice, milk and egg yolks. Cook and stir over medium heat until it comes to a boil and is thickened. Remove from heat and fold in the sour cream. Pour into a 9-inch baked and cooled pie shell. Top with whipped cream. Refrigerate. Makes 6 servings. Submitted by: Nancy Kopp, Manhattan. Won: Grand prize, 1981 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1982: Family Reunion Buns

2/3 cup milk

2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup margarine

2/3 cup warm water (about 110 degrees)

2 pkgs. dry yeast

3 beaten eggs

63/4 cups sifted flour

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 to 2 tablespoons soft shortening or margarine

Scald the milk and stir in the sugar, salt and margarine. Set aside and cool until lukewarm. Sprinkle yeast into the warm water, stirring to dissolve. Add the lukewarm milk mixture to the yeast mixture. Blend well. Mix in the beaten eggs, 3 cups flour and nutmeg. Beat until smooth. Stir in the remaining flour and turn dough out on a lightly floured board. Knead dough until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Place in a large, greased bowl, and brush top with soft shortening. Cover and let rise in a warm place, free from draft, until double in bulk, about 1 hour. Punch down and turn out on a lightly floured board. Divide dough in half. Cut each half into 12 equal parts. Using palms of the hands, form each piece into a ball. Place about 2 inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Brush lightly with melted butter or margarine. Cover and let rise until double in bulk, about 1 hour. Bake in 400-degree oven for 10-15 minutes. Makes 24 buns.

Submitted by: Joleen Bolinger, Olpe.

Won: First prize, Yeast Breads, 1982

Asparagus Roll Canapes

20 slices thin white sandwich bread

3 oz. blue cheese

8 oz. cream cheese

20 asparagus spears (1 can)

1 egg

1/4 lb. melted butter

Trim crusts from bread and flatten slices with a rolling pin (do about 4 at a time). Mix cheese and egg; spread on each slice. Roll up 1 asparagus spear in each slice. Pour butter in flat dish; dredge each roll-up in the butter. Place on cookie sheet and cut in thirds. Freeze on cookie sheet, then store in plastic bag. As needed, remove from freezer and bake on cookie sheet at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes.

Submitted by: Margaret Rembleske, Wichita.

Won: First prize, Party Fare, 1982