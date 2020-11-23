Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1979: Cointreau-Glazed Carrots

1 lb. frozen baby carrots 2 tablespoons butter or margarine 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/3 cup Cointreau or other orange liqueur 1 tablespoon lime juice Lemon and lime slices Cook carrots according to package directions until tender but crisp; drain. In 10-inch skillet, cook and stir butter, sugar, Cointreau and lime juice. Add carrots; cook over low heat until carrots are glazed and heated through, about 5 minutes. Garnish with lemon and lime slices. Makes 6 servings. Submitted by: Rosalee Locke, Arkansas City. Won: Second prize, Vegetables, 1979 Shortcut Pan Rolls 2 pkgs. (0.8 oz. each) instant grits 1/3 cup sugar 1 tablespoon salt 3 cups hot water 1/3 cup vegetable oil 6 to 61/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour 2 pkgs. dry yeast Combine instant grits, sugar and salt in large bowl of mixer. Add water, oil and 2 cups of flour. Beat 2 minutes on low speed. Add 1 cup additional flour and yeast. Beat 1 minute on low speed. Stir in enough additional flour to make soft dough. Turn out on well-floured board or canvas. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Divide dough in half. Shape each half into 18 balls; place in 2 greased 8-inch round cake pans. Cover; let rise until nearly double in size. Bake in preheated hot oven (400 degrees) for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans; brush with butter. Serve warm. Submitted by: Lil Riedy, Wichita. Won: Grand prize, 1979 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1980: Sugar Plum Pudding

2 cups all-purpose flour

11/2 cups sugar

11/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup salad oil

3 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup cooked prunes

1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Glaze:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon white corn syrup

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

Sift dry pudding ingredients together three times. Add other ingredients in order given and mix well. Grease and flour bundt pan. Pour in mixture and bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

To make glaze, put all ingredients in a pan. Stir. Bring to boil. Pour over cake while cake is hot and still in pan. Let cake cool before removing from pan. Serves 16.

Submitted by: Norma Scheall, Wichita.

Won: Grand prize, 1980

Orange Bread

Peel of 4 medium oranges

21/2 cups water, divided use

1 teaspoon soda

2 cups sugar, divided use

3 tablespoons melted shortening

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

31/2 cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 to 1 cup nuts, if desired

Grind peel; add to 1 cup water with soda and cook 5 minutes. Drain and rinse. Add 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water; cook until mixture thickens. Mix shortening, eggs, 1 cup sugar, salt, flour, baking powder and 1 cup water. Add orange mixture and nuts. Bake at 350 degrees about 1 hour, depending on size of pan; test for doneness with toothpick. Will make one large loaf, 2 small loaves or 4 mini-loves baked in No. 2 cans with greased paper in the bottom. Loaf pans should be greased and lined with paper on the bottom.

Submitted by: Betty Wallace, Newton.

Won: Third prize, Christmastime, 1980