Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1977: Pumpkin Cake Roll

3 eggs 1 cup sugar 2/3 cup pumpkin 1 teaspoon lemon juice 3/4 cup flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 teaspoons cinnamon 1 teaspoon ginger 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 cup finely chopped pecans Confectioners' sugar Filling: 1 cup confectioners' sugar 2 pkgs. (3 oz. each) cream cheese 4 tablespoons margarine 1/2 teaspoon vanilla Beat eggs on high speed of mixer for 5 minutes. Gradually beat in sugar. Stir in pumpkin and lemon juice. Fold dry ingredients (already sifted) into the pumpkin. Spread into greased and floured 15x10x1-inch pan. Top with pecans. Bake in 375-degree oven for 15 minutes. Turn out on a towel that has been sprinkled with confectioners' sugar. Starting at narrow end, roll cake and towel together; cool. Unroll, spread filling over cooled cake; roll. Chill, slice and serve. Makes 10-12 servings, depending on size of slices. To make filling, combine 1 cup confectioners' sugar, cream cheese, margarine, vanilla and beat until smooth. Note: This a very rich cake, and slices should be small. Be sure to cool cake before icing. Submitted by: Mrs. Herb Shippy, Cheney. Won: Grand prize, 1977 Gooey Butter Cake 1 box yellow cake mix 1 stick softened margarine 2 eggs Topping: 1 box confectioners' sugar 2 eggs 1 pkg. (8 oz.) softened cream cheese Prepare 10x13-inch greased and floured cake pan. Combine in bowl cake mix, margarine and eggs. Mix well, press into floured pan. Combine in bowl confectioners' sugar, eggs and cream cheese. Spread this mixture over cake mix. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Cut into 2-inch squares. Makes 20-24 squares. Note: A very good traveling cake. Submitted by: Olga Cole, Iola. Won: First prize, Cakes and Icings, 1977

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1978: Heidelberg Ham Roll-Ups

5 cups shredded cabbage, cooked and drained

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided use

8 thin slices boiled or baked ham

1/4 cup onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 tablespoons flour

11/2 cups milk

2 teaspoons horseradish mustard

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted

1/4 cup bread crumbs

Combine cooked cabbage and 1/2 cup shredded cheese; spoon 3 tablespoons onto each ham slice and roll up. Place seam side-down in baking dish. Saute onions in 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, blend in flour, add milk and mustard and gently bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add 1/2 cup shredded cheese and parsley. Pour over ham rolls. Combine 1 tablespoon melted butter or margarine with bread crumbs and sprinkle over sauce. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Submitted by: Dorothy L. Goering, Salina.

Won: First prize, Main Dishes, 1978

Frozen Apple Rolls

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup shortening

1/2 cup milk

21/2 cups grated raw apples

Syrup:

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

6-10 drops red food coloring

2 tablespoons margarine

Sift dry ingredients; cut in shortening till mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add milk all at once and stir until flour is moistened. On lightly floured surface, roll dough into 18x12-inch rectangle about 1/4-inch thick. Spread on grated raw apples and roll like jelly roll. Cut into 8 or 10 pieces and place in plastic bags and freeze. When ready to bake, place in ungreased 111/2x71/2x11/2-inch pan. Make syrup by bringing all ingredients to boiling point and pour over the frozen apple rolls and bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Serve with cream or milk.

Submitted by: Verna Shoemaker, Hesston.

Won: Grand prize, 1978

Jimmy Carter Cookies

1 cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

13/4 cups peanut butter (chunky or smooth)

6 cups corn flakes

In a saucepan, put the sugar and syrup and bring to a boil. Add peanut butter and stir well. Add corn flakes a cup at a time and stir in between. Put on cookie sheet by teaspoonfuls. Cover with plastic wrap and set in refrigerator; when cool, put on plate and serve.

Submitted by: Sandy Clark, Florence.

Holiday Cookbook, 1978