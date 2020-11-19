Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1975: Corn-Sausage Casserole

1 pkg. (4 oz.) elbow macaroni 1 lb. pork sausage 1/3 cup chopped onion 1/3 cup chopped green pepper 3 tablespoons flour 11/2 cups milk 1 can (17 oz.) creamed corn 11/2 cups shredded cheese (American or cheddar) 1/4 to 1 teaspoon salt 11/2 cups buttered bread crumbs Paprika (about 1/2 teaspoon) Bring 3 cups water and 2 teaspoons salt to a boil in heavy saucepan. Cook macaroni until tender, then drain after rinsing with cold water. Saute sausage until brown, then drain on absorbent towel. Remove all but 1/4 cup drippings from skillet. Add onion and green pepper, then saute until tender. Stir in flour, then add milk gradually, stirring constantly, and cook until thickened. Cool slightly, then add corn and stir well. Blend in cheese and 1/4 to 1 teaspoon salt (depending upon your taste), then stir in sausage. Arrange alternate layers of macaroni and sausage mixture in 2-quart casserole, ending with sausage mixture. Top with crumbs and sprinkle with paprika. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 35 minutes (or until heated through). Makes 4 ample servings. Submitted by: Betty Conn Galvia, Wichita. Won: GE Dutch Skillet winner, Main Dishes, 1975 Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie 1 cup cooked pumpkin 1 cup apple butter 3/4 cup brown sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 3 eggs, slightly beaten 1 can (6 oz.) evaporated milk (3/4cup) 1/3cup whole milk 1 9-inch unbaked pastry shell Thoroughly combine pumpkin, apple butter, brown sugar, salt and cinnamon. Blend in eggs, evaporated milk and whole milk. Turn into pastry shell. Bake in a 400 degree oven for 45-50 minutes or until knife inserted just off center comes out clean. Cool and serve with a spoonful of softened vanilla ice cream. Serves 6. Submitted by: Mrs. Walter Fillmore, Belle Plaine. Won: Winner, Pies and Desserts, 1975 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1976: Frozen Fruit Salad

1 can (6 oz.) frozen pink lemonade, thawed

1 can (6 oz.) frozen orange juice, thawed

1 can (6 oz.) water

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple with juice

3/4 cup sugar

1 bottle (12 oz.) lemon-lime carbonated beverage

5 diced bananas

Mix all ingredients in a bowl; put in freezer until mushy. After it gets mushy spoon into paper-lined muffin pans. Freeze until firm. This makes 24 individual salads. When ready to serve, take out of the papers and put on a lettuce leaf.

Submitted by: Paula Webb, Wichita.

Won: First prize, Salads, Vegetables, 1976

Orange Oatmeal Cookies

1 bag (10 oz.) jellied orange slice candy

13/4 cups sifted flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup margarine

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

11/2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal

1 cup flaked coconut

Using floured scissors, cut orange slice candy into small pieces into 1/2 cup of the flour. Sift remaining 11/4 cup flour with baking powder, soda and salt. Cream margarine and sugars together. Beat in egg and vanilla. Stir in dry ingredients. Add oatmeal, coconut and floured orange pieces. Mix well. Shape into balls using rounded teaspoon of dough for each ball. Place on greased cooking sheets. Bake in 350-degree oven for 10-12 minutes. Makes 4-5 dozen cookies.

Submitted by: Mrs. L. L. Stauffer, Yates Center.

Won: First prize, Cookies and Candies, 1976