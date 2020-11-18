Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1973: Watergate Cheese Cover-Up

1 lb. ground beef made into your favorite meatloaf 1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables Dash of garlic salt 1 can (3 oz.) tomato sauce 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese Prepare your favorite meatloaf. Press into a 9-inch pie plate, bottom and sides. Cover with aluminum foil and freeze until needed. When ready to use: Prepare the vegetables as directed on the package, add a dash of garlic salt and pour into the pie shell. Pour the can of sauce over the top and bake 35 minutes at 375 degrees. Sprinkle grated cheese over top and bake 10 minutes longer. Serves 4 to 6. Submitted by: Wamie Ivy, Wichita. Won: Do-ahead winner, 1973 Tuna Pasties 1 can (7 oz.) tuna, drained and flaked 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese 1/4 cup chopped celery 1 tablespoon chopped parsley 1/3 cup dairy sour cream 1 pkg. (8 oz.) refrigerated biscuits 1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted Combine tuna, cheese, celery, parsley and sour cream. Pat or roll each biscuit into 3x 4-inch oval. Place half of biscuits on greased baking sheet. Place about 1/3cup tuna mixture on each biscuit. Top with remaining biscuit; seal edges with a fork. Brush tops with butter. Let stand 15 minutes. Bake at 400 degrees for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 5 to 6 servings. Very delicious for hot sandwiches and can be served with favorite soup. Submitted by: Mrs. Lee Schaeffer, Larned. Won: Soups and Sandwiches winner, 1973 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1974: Fluffy Cranberry Mold

1 large or 2 small pkgs. cranberry or other red gelatin

1 cup boiling water

1 can (12 oz.) ginger ale, may be dietetic

1 can (6 oz.) frozen orange juice concentrate, undiluted

1 pkg. (10 oz) frozen strawberries, thawed and blended

1 can (1 lb.) whole cranberry sauce

1 pint whipped topping

Dissolve gelatin in water. Add ginger ale, juice and strawberries. Chill until thick. Fold in cranberry sauce and topping. Oil bundt pan or other large mold. Fill and chill. Serves approximately 16.

Submitted by: Mari Alice Christensen, Great Bend.

Won: Grand prize, 1974

Estofado With Beer Rice

11/2 lbs. lean beef stew meat

1 large onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

4 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons vinegar

1 can (7 oz.) green chile salsa

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1 cup red wine

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt and pepper

Put cubed meat in saucepan; add onion, garlic, oil, vinegar and remaining ingredients. Cover, bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer 2 hours or until tender. Serve over beer rice.

Beer rice:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup rice

1 can onion soup

1 soup can beer

Heat oil in pan, add rice and brown, stirring carefully. Add soup and beer. Cover pan and cook over medium heat 20-25 minutes. Serves 4.

Submitted by: Celinda Black, Wichita.

Won: Main Dishes winner, 1974