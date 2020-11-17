Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign-up here.

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you’d prefer to unsubscribe, you can do so at any time using the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of this message.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1971: Crab Casserole

1 lb. crabmeat 1/2 lb. grated cheddar cheese 2 eggs 2 cups milk 2 cups stuffing or croutons 1 tablespoon minced dry parsley 1 tablespoon minced dry onion Lemon pepper to taste Beat the eggs and milk together with a fork, then add other ingredients except the crab meat. Fold in crab. Turn into shallow buttered 21/2-quart casserole. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for at least 1 hour. Will serve 4. For a crusty top, sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese before baking. Submitted by: Mrs. Bruce N. Cox, Derby. Won: First prize, Money’s-No-Object Main Dishes, 1971 Italian Pizza Chicken 1 chicken, cut up for frying 1/2 teaspoon oregano 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt 1/4 cup flour 1/2 teaspoon paprika 2 teaspoons salt 1/2 lb. pork sausage 11/2 cups cooked tomatoes In a 9x9x2-inch baking dish, cook sausage about 5 minutes, breaking up as it cooks. Add 1/2 cup tomatoes. Roll chicken in mixed dry ingredients. Place chicken in pan, skin side down. Bake 30 minutes at 400 degrees; turn chicken, add remaining cup of tomatoes. Continue baking until tender, about 30 minutes. Submitted by: Mrs. Fain Price, Derby. Won: Grand prize, 1971 ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to take advantage of this sponsored offer from Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1972: Farm Style Baked Beans

1 can (1 lb.) French-cut green beans

1 can (1 lb.) wax beans

1 can (1 lb.) kidney beans

1 tablespoon minced onion

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1 cup cracker crumbs

1 can (103/4 oz.) cheddar cheese soup

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

Drain beans. Toss together beans, onion, celery seed, salt, pepper and almonds. Lightly toss cracker crumbs through mixture. Arrange in greased 11/2-quart casserole. Spread the cheddar cheese soup over the top (not diluted). Dot with butter. Cover with foil to bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour. Serves 6-8.

Submitted by: Mrs. Gene Jordan, Mount Hope.

Won: Salads and Vegetables winner, 1972

Dilly Pot Roast

4-5 lbs. chuck roast

Liquid smoke

Suet or shortening

Black pepper

Dill seed

Beer

Choose a good-looking chuck roast. Rub both sides with liquid smoke. Sear in hot suet or shortening until brown on both sides. Sprinkle roast liberally with black pepper and dill seed. Pour 3/4 bottle of beer over all. Cook covered at 300 degrees about 3-4 hours.

Submitted by: Betty Reed, Ellis.

Won: Grand prize, 1972