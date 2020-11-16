Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign-up here.

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you’d prefer to unsubscribe, you can do so at any time using the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of this message.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1969: Orange-Tuna-Macaroni Salad

2 large oranges, peeled and diced in bite-size pieces 1 can (61/2 or 7 oz.) solid tuna, drained and flaked 2 cups cooked macaroni, drained and cooled 1/2 cup diced celery 1/4 cup finely cut onion 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 teaspoon prepared mustard 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon black pepper Blend the mayonnaise, salt, mustard and pepper well. Then mix all ingredients together lightly but well. Salad may be made ahead and refrigerated overnight. Makes 6 to 8 generous portions. Submitted by: Mrs. Robert Bolen, Oswego. Won: First place, Salads, Vegetables, 1969 Cream Cheese Kipfels 2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese 1 lb. butter or margarine 1 lb. (4 cups) flour Allow cream cheese and butter to soften to room temperature. Beat together in large bowl. Add flour. Divide dough into four equal portions. Wrap individually in wax paper and chill overnight. Next day, take one portion at a time from refrigerator to work as dough; it is easier to handle when chilled. Roll dough on floured and granulated sugared cloth to 1/4- to 1/3-inch thickness. Cut with pizza wheel or knife into 3-inch squares. Fill with desired filling (one teaspoon in each). Bring two opposite corners together over filling and pinch to seal. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in 400 degree oven 12-15 minutes. Makes approximately 7 or 8 dozen kipfels. Filling: Cook one box dried apricots as package directs except lengthen cooking time to 30 minutes. Sweeten to taste. Beat with mixer until pureed. Use to fill kipfels. A commercial filling may also be used. Submitted by: Mrs. A. W. Badman, Wichita. Won: Silver Spoon grand prize, 1969 ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to take advantage of this sponsored offer from Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1970: Brown Sugar Pound Cake

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

1/2 cup shortening

1 lb. light brown sugar

1 cup sugar

5 eggs

3 cups flour

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

Nut glaze:

1 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

6 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup nuts

To make cake, beat butter and shortening together. Gradually add the sugars, creaming until mixture is light. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Sift flour and add alternately with milk and vanilla to the creamed mixture. Stir in pecans. Pour batter into greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove from pan. Pour nut glaze over hot cakes. Serves 12-14.

To make nut glaze, cream sugar and butter. Add milk, vanilla and nuts.

Submitted by: Vickie Walker, Wichita.

Won: First place, Cakes and Icings, 1970

Reuben Bread

1 pkg. dry yeast

3/4 cup warm water

1/2 cup potato flakes

3 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon caraway seed

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 can (3 oz.) or 1 cup kraut, chopped and drained

3 to 31/2 cups flour

In large bowl, sprinkle yeast over warm water. Stir until dissolved. Blend in the potato flakes, brown sugar, salt, caraway seed, oil and kraut. Graduall y add the flour to make a stiff dough. Knead on floured surface until smooth, about 4 minutes. Cover, let rise until light and doubled in size, about 45 minutes. Punch down the dough and shape into a loaf. Place in a greased 9x5-inch loaf pan. Cover, let rise until light and doubled in size, about 45 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes until bread is a deep golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped on top. Remove from pan and cool. Serve warm or cold. Good made into corned beef and Swiss cheese sandwiches. Also good toasted. Makes 1 loaf.

Submitted by: Mrs. Fern Wallace, Dodge City.

Won: Grand prize, 1970