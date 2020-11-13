Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1967: Pacific Coast Cocktail

1 avocado

3/4 cup tomato cocktail sauce

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Few drops hot pepper sauce

1/2 teaspoon lime or lemon juice

1 tablespoon pickle relish

2 tablespoons French dressing

2/3 cup tuna

1/4 cup finely cut celery

Cut avocado in cubes. Combine cocktail sauce, mayonnaise, hot pepper sauce, lime juice, pickle relish and French dressing and blend thoroughly. Lightly stir in tuna, avocado cubes and celery. Serve chilled in cocktail glasses. Serves 4.

Submitted by: Marie S. Johnson, Wichita.

Won: First place, Soups, Appetizers, Sandwiches, 1967

Cheese Piglets

2 oz. grated American cheese

2 tablespoons prepared mustard

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 lb. link sausage

1 pkg. canned biscuits

Pat or roll each biscuit on lightly floured surface until about doubled in size. Spread each biscuit with melted butter, then with mustard. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Put one link sausage in the middle of each biscuit. Fold sides over and pinch together on top. Place on slightly greased cookie sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes or until lightly brown in a hot (400-degree) oven. Makes 10 piglets.

Submitted by: Mrs. D. L. Schott, Derby.

Won: Silver Spoon Cookbook, 1967

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1968: Crunchy Apricot Cake

1 can apricot pie filling

1 small yellow cake mix (single layer size)

1 egg

1/2 cup water or milk

1/2 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup melted butter mixed

Pour the filling into a 9x9-inch cake pan. Mix the cake mix, egg and water well. Pour over the fruit filling. Mix together coconut, pecans and butter and pour over cake mix.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Serves 9.

Submitted by: Mrs. Ralph Henry, Stafford.

Won: First place, Cakes and Icings, 1968

Garlic Parmesan Loaf

1 pkg. dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

2 cups milk

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons oil

2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

51/2 cups sifted flour

Melted butter

2 teaspoons garlic salt

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Heat milk to almost simmering, then cool to lukewarm. Into a large mixing bowl measure cheese, sugar, oil, salt and pepper. Stir in milk and stir until sugar is dissolved. Gradually mix in 2 cups sifted flour. Beat in yeast. Add more of remaining flour to make a moderately stiff dough. Turn out on a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, 5 to 8 minutes. Shape into ball and place in greased bowl and grease surface of dough. Cover and let rise in warm place until double in size. Punch down. Divide dough in half, shape each into a ball. Cover each ball of dough and let rest for 10 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll out half of dough to a 10x16-inch rectangle. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon garlic salt. Cut into four 4x10-inch rectangles. Stack rectangles together, spread side up. Cut into 5 stacks, 2 inches wide and 4 inches long. Arrange stacks in a row, long cut side down, in a greased 41/2x81/2-inches loaf pan. Repeated with remaining half of dough. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until done. Makes 2 loaves of bread.

Submitted by: Sheryl Renner, Winfield.

Won: Grand prize, 1968