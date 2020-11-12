Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1965: Kraut Surprise Cake

2/3 cup butter

11/3 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup cocoa

21/4 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

2/3 cup rinsed, drained and chopped sauerkraut

Cream butter with sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add vanilla. Sift together all dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture alternately with water. Stir in kraut. Turn into greased 8-inch round pans lined with waxed paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Dust with powdered sugar, or put layers together with whipped cream or mocha cream. Serves 12.

Mocha cream: Whip 11/2 cups heavy cream with 3 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon instant coffee, 2 teaspoons cocoa and 1 teaspoon rum (optional) flavoring until soft peaks form.

Submitted by: Mrs. H. Allen Miller, Sylvia.

Won: Silver Spoon grand prize, 1965

Butterfinger Cake

3 cups flour

41/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

11/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup melted margarine

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup milk

5 Butterfinger candy bars, crushed

Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Add margarine, 1 cup milk and vanilla to dry ingredients. Mix on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add egg yolks and rest of the milk, mixing for two more minutes at same speed. Stir in four of five crushed candy bars. Bake in two 9x9-inch layer cake pans at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes.

Icing:

2 egg whites, unbeaten

11/2 cups sugar

5 tablespoons cold water

11/2 teaspoons light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Put all ingredients except vanilla in upper part of double boiler. Mix well by beating with rotary egg beater. Cook for 7 minutes over boiling water, beating constantly. Frosting is done when it stands in peaks. Remove from heat, add vanilla and beat until thick enough to spread. After icing the cake, sprinkle fifth candy bar on top.

Submitted by: Alice Marie Stuckey, Hutchinson.

Won: First prize, Cakes, Icings, 1965

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1966: Peanut Butter Brittle

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup water

1 cup white syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter (no substitute)

1/3cup peanut butter

11/2 teaspoons soda

Mix in 2-quart pan or skillet the sugar, water, syrup and salt. Cook over high heat until soft ball stage or 240 degrees, then add butter and continue cooking until hard crack stage or 310 degrees. Take from heat and stir in peanut butter. Return to medium heat and stir until mixture reaches boiling stage again. Remove from heat and immediately stir in soda. As soon as it is all mixed well, pour into buttered large flat 10-by-15-inch pan. Let cool 20 to 30 minutes. Loosen from pan and tap with knife handle to break into serving pieces. Must set at least 24 hours to bring out flavor and crispness. Makes about 11/2 pounds.

Submitted by: Mrs. Ralph Manley, Arkansas City.

Won: Silver Spoon grand prize, 1966

Olive-Cheese Balls

24 pitted ripe olives or stuffed olives, well-drained

1/4 lb. sharp cheddar cheese, grated (1 cup)

1/4 cup soft butter or margarine

1/4 cup sifted all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Four or five hours ahead: Blend cheese with butter, stir in flour, salt and paprika and mix well. Mold 1 teaspoon of this dough around each olive, covering it completely. Arrange on ungreased baking sheet. Refrigerate.

About 30 minutes before serving: Start heating oven to 400 degrees. Bake balls 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Submitted by: Mrs. Robert Woodruff.

Won: Silver Spoon Winner, Beverages, Party Snacks, 1966