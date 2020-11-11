Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1963: Coffee Cream Pie

1/4 cup flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup strong coffee

1 cup milk

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons butter

Baked pastry shell

Mix flour, salt and sugar thoroughly; add coffee and milk and cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Slowly stir beaten egg yolks into mixture and cook 1 minute longer. Add butter. Cool. Pour into pastry shell and top with meringue. Makes one 9-inch pie.

Submitted by: Mrs. Clarence Wichman, Linn.

Won: First place, Pies, Desserts, 1963

Swiss Green Beans

2 pkgs. (9 oz. each) frozen French-style green beans

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 tablespoon minced onion

1/3 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups milk

3/4 lb. Swiss cheese, cubed

1/4 cup coarsely chopped cashew nuts

Cook the green beans in boiling salted water until just tender. Drain. Melt butter over low heat; add onion and brown lightly. Stir in the flour, mustard, salt and pepper. Gradually add the milk and cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce is smooth and thickened. Add the cheese and stir until it has melted. Combine the sauce and the green beans and pour into a 11/2-quart greased casserole dish. Sprinkle the nuts over the top and bake in a 350-degree oven for about 20-25 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

Submitted by: Mrs. Mel Sellens, Wichita.

Won: Grand prize recipe, 1963

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1964: Roller Coaster Salad

1 cup creamed cottage cheese

1 cup chunk pineapple (drained)

1 cup halved light cherries (drained)

1 cup peaches (drained and diced)

2 bananas, sliced

1/2 cup broken nuts

10 marshmallows, quartered

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

11/2 cup mayonnaise

Combine cheese, fruits, nuts, marshmallows and salt. Mix whipped cream and mayonnaise. Fold in cheese and fruit mixture. Divide into two refrigerator trays and freeze until firm. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Submitted by: Norma Scrivner, Scandia.

Won: First place, Salads, Vegetables, 1964

Hawaiian Cookies

1 cup sour cream

13/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 cups oatmeal (quick cooking)

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup coconut

1 cup crushed pineapple (drained)

1 cup grated raw carrots

1 teaspoon orange or lemon flavoring or both

Blend cream, sugar, eggs and oatmeal together and beat well. Sift together, flour, soda and salt and blend into mixture. Add coconut, pineapple, carrots and flavoring. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes until light brown. Makes 7 dozen.

Note: 3/4 cup butter or shortening may be substituted in place of the sour cream. If shortening or butter is used, use 1/2 teaspoon of soda and 1/4 cup milk.

Submitted by: Mrs. Mary Lee, Wichita.

Won: Winner, Cakes, Cookies, 1964