Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1961: Sweet Potato Salad

2 large sweet potatoes

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup pineapple tidbits, drained

2 tablespoons diced green pepper

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup sour cream (more or less)

1/2cup seedless grapes

1/2 cup diced red apples

2 tablespoons diced sweet pickles

2 tablespoons diced red bell pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Dice chilled, cooked and peeled potatoes and put 3 cups into a large mixing bowl. Add all the other ingredients and blend well, using more or less sour cream to obtain the right consistency. Heap in salad bowl and garnish with red and green pepper rings. Refrigerate until needed. Serves 8.

Submitted by: Mrs. M.W. McClure, Great Bend.

Won: First place, Salads, 1961

Fresh Apple Bread

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup shortening

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup ground or grated apple

2 cups sifted flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soda

1 cup pecans

11/2 tablespoons buttermilk

1/3 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cream sugar and shortening. Add eggs and apple. Mix in sifted dry ingredients and pecans. Stir in buttermilk and vanilla. Pour into greased loaf pan 10x6x3 inches. Sprinkle top with a mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Bake 1 hour in preheated 350-degree oven. Makes 1 loaf.

Submitted by: Mrs. Irvin Krenzel, Leoti.

Won: First place, Breads, Rolls, Muffins, 1961

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1962: Rhubarb Oatmeal Crumble

1/2 cup sifted flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups rolled oats, uncooked

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

6 cups diced fresh rhubarb

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon water

Sift together flour and salt. Add rolled oats and 3/4 cup sugar. Blend butter into dry ingredients with dough blender until crumbly mixture is formed. Press half of mixture in an even layer over bottom of shallow casserole. Combine rhubarb, remaining 11/4 cups sugar, cinnamon and water in saucepan. Cover tightly and heat slowly just until rhubarb is hot. Pour into casserole over crumb mixture. Spread other half of mixture in an even layer over rhubarb. Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) until lightly browned and bubbly around edges, about 30 minutes. Serve warm, plain or with ice cream. Makes 8 servings.

Submitted by: Mrs. James Williams, Wichita.

Won: Winner of 10 Silver Dollars Plaque, 1962

French Cherry Pie

Crust:

3 egg whites

1 cup sugar

12 soda crackers, crushed

1 teaspoon vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup pecans

1 teaspoon baking powder

Filling:

1 small pkg. cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup partially whipped cream

1 can prepared cherry pie filling

To make crust, beat egg whites until stiff; fold in 1 cup sugar, crushed soda crackers, vinegar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, pecans and baking powder. Pour into bottom of well-greased pie pan. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

To make filling, cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla and pour into partially whipped cream. Continue to mix until stiff and pour into crust. Add cherry pie filling, pouring all around and on the top. Chill 5 hours or overnight.

This recipe was contributed to the 1962 My Favorite Recipe Cookbook by Mrs. John Anderson Jr., wife of the governor. Mrs. Anderson was pictured on the cover.