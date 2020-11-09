Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1959: Barbecued Brisket

1 beef brisket, 3-4 lbs.

2 tablespoons liquid smoke

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon onion salt

2 teaspoons celery seed

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

11/2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

1 cup barbecue sauce

Cover both sides of brisket with liquid smoke, garlic and onion salt, celery seed and Worcestershire sauce. Place brisket in baking pan and marinate meat in refrigerator over night. Add salt and pepper, cover with foil and bake in slow oven, 300 degrees, for 5 hours. Add barbecue sauce and leave uncovered last hour. Baste occasionally. This may also be cooked out of doors on rotating spit. About 6 servings.

Submitted by: Mrs. Larry Baker, Wichita.

Won: 10 Silver Dollar Plaque winner, 1959

Wild Rice Casserole

1 cup wild rice

1 lb. ground beef

1 can (12 oz.) canned meat or 1 cup chopped cooked ham

1 large onion

1/3 green pepper

1 can drained peas or 1 pkg. frozen peas

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash garlic salt

Salt and pepper to taste

Soak rice overnight. Cook rice. Brown ground beef with chopped onion and chopped green pepper. Cut up the canned meat or ham. Add all ingredients and mix well. Pour into ungreased 3-quart baking dish and bake 45 minutes in 300-degree oven. Can be served with a mushroom sauce made with cream of mushroom soup thinned with milk. Will serve 6 generously.

Submitted by: Mrs. Larry Gerrard, Wichita.

Won: First prize, Main Dishes, 1959

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1960: Green Bean Casserole

3 cans French-style green beans (if frozen are used, thaw and drain but do not cook)

1 can water chestnuts

1 can drained bean sprouts

1 small can mushrooms

1 can mushroom soup

1/2 can of milk (soup can)

1/4teaspoon dill seed (optional)

Mix together and pour in casserole. Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees. Add 1 can of french fried onions on top last 15 minutes (optional).

Submitted by: Mrs. Ben Burry, Coldwater.

Won: First prize, Foreign and Exotic, 1960

Mushroom Muffins

1 can (4 oz.) mushroom stems and pieces, drained (reserve the liquid)

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1/4 cup mushroom liquid

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup grated American cheese

1/4 cup salad oil or melted shortening

Saute mushrooms in butter. Sift dry ingredients together. In large mixing bowl, beat egg slightly with fork and stir in mushroom liquid, milk, cheese, mushrooms and shortening. Add dry ingredients; stir just until flour is moistened. Batter should be lumpy. Fill greased muffin cups 2/3full. Bake at 400 degrees 20-25 minutes. Serve hot. Makes 12 to 16 muffins.

Submitted by: Mrs. Carl M. Holmes, Wichita.

Won: Grand prize, 1960