Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1957: Fish En Papillote

Any white fish (perch, halibut, trout, catfish, etc.)

Cornmeal seasoned with salt and pepper

Butter for browning

1 brown paper sack (grocery sack) for each serving

Toasted almonds

Papillote sauce:

1/4 cup salad oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated onion

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 crushed garlic clove

Prepare papillote sauce ahead of cooking time by mixing together salad oil, lemon juice, onion, pepper and garlic. Blend well.

Dip fish in seasoned cornmeal. Brown on both sides in heavy iron skillet in butter. Cut paper bag in two lengthwise. Grease generously on inside with melted butter. Lay one serving of browned fish in bag. Cover fish generously with papillote sauce. Top with bits of toasted almonds. Seal both ends by folding edges tightly. Staple the folds or fasten with paper clips. Cook in hot oven (400 degrees) for 12 minutes. Bring to table right from the oven. Let your guests eat right from the “bag.” Have a sharp knife at each place for slashing the paper on top. Serve with a tossed green salad and hush puppies.

Submitted by: L.W. Fly, Wichita.

Won: First prize, Men’s Contest, 1957

Fudge Cake

3/4 cup butter

21/4 cups sugar

11/2 teaspoons vanilla

3 eggs

3 (1-oz.) squares unsweetened chocolate

3 cups cake flour

11/2 teaspoons soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

11/2 cups ice water

Date Cream Filling:

1 cup milk

1/2 cup chopped dates

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon flour

1 beaten egg

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1 tablespoons vanilla

Frosting:

2 cups sugar

1 cup cream

1 (1 oz.) chocolate square

Cream butter, sugar vanilla. Add eggs. Beat until fluffy. Melt chocolate and add to mixture.

Sift together cake flour, soda and salt. Add dry ingredients to cream mixture alternately with ice water.

Grease three 8-inch layer cake pans and line with waxed paper. Pour in batter. Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) for 30-35 minutes. Cool and fill with Date Cream Filling.

To make date cream filling:

Heat milk and dates in top of double boiler. In separate bowl combine sugar and flour. Add beaten egg. Blend until smooth, then slowly add to hot milk. Cook, stirring, until thick. Cool. Stir in nuts and vanilla.

To make frosting:

Blend sugar, cream and chocolate in heavy saucepan. Boil over high heat for 3 minutes with stirring. Then reduce heat and continue cooking until it reaches soft ball stage (238 degrees on a candy thermometer). Wipe crystals from sides of pan, but do not stir or frosting will be sugary.

Cool, beat until creamy and of spreading consistency. If frosting becomes too thick, add a small amount of cream and beat smooth.

Submitted by: Mrs. G. H. Carlson, Wichita.

This recipe won Mrs. Carlson a Westinghouse range in the Howse-Westinghouse cake baking contest in 1957.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1958: Golden Clam Chowder

3 stalks celery

1 or 2 large onions

2 large carrots

2 medium potatoes

1 teaspoon thyme

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon parsley

4 cups water

5 strips bacon

1 tablespoon flour

1 small can clams and juice

1 can whole grain corn

3 cups cooked tomatoes

Cut celery, onion, carrots and potatoes into small pieces in kettle; add thyme, bay leaf, parsley and 4 cups water. Cook until vegetables are tender. While vegetables cook fry bacon till crisp and break into small pieces; add flour, a little liquid from vegetable mixture and stir well. Add to vegetables along with clams, corn and tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Submitted by: Mrs. Carl L. Cox, Rose Hill.

Won: Silver dollar recipe, Salads, Soups and Sauces, 1958

Zesty 7Up Sauce for Waffles

7 oz. 7Up

1/2 cup brown sugar

While waffles are baking, heat 7Up and brown sugar together until sugar is dissolved. Serve sauce over waffles.

This recipe ran in an advertisement in the 1958 My Favorite Recipe Cookbook.

Sweet Sour Meatballs

1 lb. ground beef

11/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 can (5 oz.) water chestnuts, sliced fine

1 cup milk

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup butter or margarine

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup wine vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 can (16 oz.) pineapple cubes or tidbits and juice

Combine beef, seasonings, water chestnuts and milk. Form into meatballs, roll in flour and cook in frying pan in butter over medium heat, turning until all sides are brown and meatballs are cooked through. Combine remaining ingredients in saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce heat and cook for about 5 minutes. Pour over meatballs.

Submitted by: Mrs. H.M. Moses, Wichita.

Won: Grand prize, 1958