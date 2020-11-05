Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you — our readers — for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

We dug deep into the archives and found our old Holiday Cookbooks — the popular publications we used to put out each holiday season that offered the best recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks.

The first one came out in 1955, and the last one was published in 2016. Over the years they were put together by food writers like Kathleen Kelly, Lori Linenberger, Joe Stumpe and Beth Bower, and readers would often use them to plan their holiday cooking.

This special newsletter usually will feature four recipes a day — two from each year dating back to 1955 — and they’ll be offered two years at a time.

From the First Holiday Cookbook in 1955: Sour Cream Twists

31/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup shortening (part butter)

1 cake compressed yeast

1 cup thick sour cream

1 whole egg

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup sugar (for sprinkling board and dough)

Sift flour before measuring. Sift flour and salt together into mixing bowl. Cut in shortening with pastry blender, leaving some of the shortening in lumps the size of giant peas. Add crumbled yeast, sour cream, well-beaten eggs and egg yolks and vanilla. Mix thoroughly. Cover bowl with damp cloth and set in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. (The dough does not rise, but becomes very cold and rather firm.)

Take out half of the dough, leaving the other half in bowl in refrigerator to roll out later. Proceed as follows with first half of dough: Sprinkle board generously with part of the sugar, using half of the sugar in all for the first half of dough. Round up dough on sugared board. Then roll out into an oblong, about 8x16 inches. Fold the 2 ends to center, allowing one end to overlap the other. Sprinkle with sugar, and roll out again to the same size. Repeat process a third time. Roll out dough a little less than 1/4 inch thick. Cut into strips about 1x4 inches. Twist ends of each strip in opposite directions, stretching the dough gently and only slightly as you do so. Place twists on ungreased heavy baking sheet, pressing down ends to keep twists in shape. They can be twisted in various shapes. Bake immediately. When a very delicate brown, remove from oven and from baking sheet onto cooling rack. Bake about 15 minutes at 375 degrees. Repeat the above process for the other half of the dough.

Mrs. Russell Wynd, Arkansas City.

Grand prize, 1955

Westhaven Cake

1 pkg. dates (cut up and allowed to stand in 1 cup hot water until cool)

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon soda

13/4 cups flour

2 eggs

1 pkg. chocolate chips

1/3 cup crushed nuts

Mix sugar, butter, vanilla, soda, flour and eggs together in order given. Add date mixture. Put batter in 9x12 pan and sprinkle with chocolate chips and crushed nuts. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Mrs. Wesley Capers, Wichita.

First prize, Cakes and Icings, 1955

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1956: Danish Dumplings

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 eggs

Place butter or margarine and milk in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add all at once the flour and salt. Stir quickly until dough loosens from side of pan. Remove from stove and allow to cool slightly. Add the eggs one at a time, and beat well after each addition. Drop by teaspoon into boiling broth. Cook over low heat until dumplings float. Takes 15 minutes.

Mrs. Max Robertson, Marion.

Grand prize, 1956.

Hungarian Potato Soup

3 cups diced potatoes

1 cup diced celery

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup diced pimiento

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups water

2 tablespoons flour

4 tablespoons butter

4 cups hot milk

Combine potatoes, celery, onion, pimiento, salt, pepper and water. Cook very slowly until potatoes are tender. Blend flour and butter. Add hot milk gradually, stirring constantly. Add to potatoes and cook 5 minutes longer. Serves 6 to 8.

Mrs. A.D. Kipfer, Wichita.

First prize, Foreign Dishes, 1956