Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

For more than 60 years, the Wichita Eagle has had the privilege of curating the best recipes from you—our readers—for our Annual Holiday Cookbook.

From the 1st Annual Cookbook in 1960: Beef Bourguignon

3 pounds beef chuck, or other boneless stewing beef, cut into 2-inch cubes and patted dry

2 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

5 ounces lardons, pancetta or bacon, diced (about 1 ¼ cups)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon tomato paste

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 750 milliliter bottle of red wine

1 large bay leaf

1 large sprig of thyme

8 ounces pearl onions, peeled (about 12 to 15 onions)

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, halved (about 4 cups)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of sugar

Chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Season beef with 2 teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Set aside for at least 30 minutes at room temperature, or chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot with a tight-fitting lid, cook lardons over medium- low heat until fat is starting to smoke. Lay half the beef cubes in a single layer in the pot, leaving spaces between pieces. Cook until well browned on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes; transfer pieces to a plate as they brown. Repeat with remaining beef.

Reduce heat, if necessary, to prevent burning. Stir in onion, carrot and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cook until soft about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in garlic and tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Stir in flour, cook for 1 minute, then add wine, bay leaf and thyme, scraping up brown bits at bottom of pot. Add browned beef and half the cooked lardons back to pot, cover, and transfer to oven. Let cook until beef is very tender, about 1 ½ hours, turning meat halfway through.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over high heat, combine pearl onions, mushrooms, ¼ cup water, the olive oil and a pinch of each salt, pepper and sugar. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to medium, cooking for 15 minutes. Uncover, raise heat to high, and cook, tossing frequently, until vegetables are well browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

To serve, scatter onions and mushrooms and cooked lardons over stew, then top with parsley.

