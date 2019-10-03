ICT Bloktoberfest returns for 4th year with beer, wiener dog races — and rain protection

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s finally — FINALLY — going to feel like fall outside this weekend, and the owners of XClusive Event Services will be ready with their annual ICT Bloktoberfest.

The mostly free community block party is in its fourth year and is staged downtown at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. There, attendees will find a big beer festival on Friday and activities like wiener dog races, a stein hoisting contest and a pumpkin smashing event on Saturday.

And this year, organizers are prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings. After a couple of years of dealing with early October rains, they’ve come up with a solution and are renting a massive tent to keep the crowds dry.

The party starts on Friday, when the main activity will be a big beer festival that lasts from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes samples of beers from local and regional breweries. It requires a $40 ticket for entry, available at eventbrite.com.

The beer will be flowing at this weekend’s ICT Bloktoberfest. Courtesy photo

Many of the marquee events are scheduled for Saturday, including the wiener dog races at 2 p.m. People can sign their dogs up on the spot, and there will be prizes not only for the best dressed dog but also for the race winner. Only dachshunds will be allowed to race.

At 6 p.m., Wichita Brewing Company will sponsor a pumpkin smashing contest for charity, and participants will swing a big stick fitted with a mini-keg at the end onto unsuspecting gourds. Also new this year is a “Kicktoberfest” Kickball Tournament, which will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

All-day activities will include a biergarten, German cuisine for sale, food trucks, yard games and live music from local bands.

ICT Bloktoberfest hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 am. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The event is the invention of XClusive owners and siblings Crystal McDonald and Cody Lathrop and was first staged in the fall of 2016. The duo was inspired by the once-popular Old Town Oktoberfest that happened annually at the Old Town Farm and Art Market in the 1990s.

