Dining With Denise hits 20,000 Facebook likes: The tasty stories that got us here

I’ve been watching the “likes” tick up, up and up, and this week, I realized that the Dining with Denise Facebook page was poised to hit 20,000 “likes.”
By Wednesday, it was just 20 likes away, so I put up a post asking readers to help push it over the top. By 5 p.m., the goal was achieved, and as I type this on Thursday, the page is just two likes away from 20,100.
Growing the Dining with Denise audience since I first created the page in 2013 has been a lot of work but also a lot of fun. I’ve written about hundreds of restaurants, interviewed hundreds of chefs and restaurant owners and received tips and questions from hundreds (and hundreds and hundreds) of readers.
Hitting the 20,000 mark made me feel grateful, and a little nostalgic. It got me curious about which restaurant stories had been the most popular with readers since I started the page. So I did some quick research and came up with a list I consider to be pretty accurate. (Our data from 2013 and 2014 is a little scarce.)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Enjoy this tour through Dining With Denise’s history on Facebook:
5. The 10 oldest restaurants in Wichita, May 13, 2016: I love Wichita restaurants, and I love Wichita history. In 2016, it occurred to me that I could combine two of my loves into one fascinating story, complete with old photos. I spent a week up in our dusty old archives in the old building, looking through city directories from the early 1900s forward to come up with a list of what I thought were Wichita’s 10 longest-running restaurants that were still in business. A few days after it was published, I realized I missed a few and printed a followup. This story still resurfaces from time to time, three year later.
4. People visit Wichita restaurant after man’s anti-Muslim Facebook post, July 14, 2016: Wichita diners are a loyal group, and they don’t like people messing with their favorites. When I saw a Facebook post from a Le Monde loyalist urging others to flood the restaurant with business in protest of a social media attack on the restaurant’s owner, I knew the story would generate lots of interest. It also generated weeks and weeks worth of a packed dining room for owner Mohamad Krichati, who was killed in a car accident a year later. His brother, Ghassan Hajeh, managed the restaurant during the uproar and still does today.
3 Chicken fried steaks fly out of this small town Kansas restaurant, Feb. 16, 2017: In early 2017, I was asked to judge a “Taste of Newton” event, which featured food samples from lots of restaurants in the area. It was there I met Lesley Matlack, owner of The Barn in Burrton. I had never heard of her restaurant, but when Matlack told me that she was about to serve her 10,000th chicken fried steak (after just 10 months in business in a town with a population of 900 people) I was intrigued. I traveled to the charming small town restaurant to learn its secrets, and the story was a big hit.
2. Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaurants in three days, Feb. 3, 2017: This reminds me, people. Keep your eyes open for movie star Harrison Ford while dining out over the next couple of weeks. For the past several years, the star has visited Wichita during this time of year to have his plane serviced, and while he’s here, he always pops into his favorite restaurants. This story in 2017 tracked him to Sabor, Doo-Dah Diner and beyond. I even got to see him with my own eyes during that particular trip. We spotted him leaving Doo-Dah Diner and got close enough to him to find out he wasn’t interested in a video interview.
1. Doo-Dah Diner waiter’s tip: a new smile, Jan. 15, 2015: This is one of my most read stories of all time. It was about a waiter at Doo-Dah Diner who had severe dental problems that affected his otherwise infectious smile. A generous dentist stopped in for breakfast, noticed, and offered to give the waiter a set of new teeth. This feel-good story went viral across the country, and the waiter’s story even appeared in People magazine.
Other greatest hits from Dining with Denise
Here are a few more stories that have been popular with readers over the past five years:
‘Life-changing chicken’ arrives in Wichita today, May 1, 2017: Perhaps the popularity of this story, about the opening of Wichita’s Slim Chickens restaurant at 2313 N. Greenwich, was the earliest sign of the chicken restaurant craze on the way. I thin it was just a good headline, featuring a direct quite from the restaurant’s owner.
Wichitans name their favorite hole in the wall restaurants, Oct. 13, 2016: Some of Wichita’s best restaurants are its least glamorous, a fact I celebrated in this popular 2016 story.
Coach Bill Self critiques his Wichita dining, lodging experiences, March 15, 2018: While in Wichita for the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year, Kansas coach Bill Self started waxing on about where he ate in Wichita and how much he liked it. Lucky for me, our videographer’s camera was rolling.
Hidden Wichita restaurant celebrates 30 year of fried tacos, family, Sept. 30, 2016: I love writing about big restaurant anniversaries, and people loved this portrait of one of Wichita’s longest running family-owned restaurants.
Rival doughnut store owner arrested in Hurts Donut incident, May 6, 2016: Sometimes, covering restaurants gets kind of weird. When Hurts Donut moved into the Kansas market in 2015, the store’s arrival spurred some strange reactions from already established businesses that left me scratching my head. None was as weird as this, though.
There’s still time to “like” the Dining With Denise Facebook page, which will drop my stories in your feed for your enjoyment. See you at 30,000.
Comments