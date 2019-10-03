‘Too wet’: Thursday’s Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert near Kansas City postponed

SHARE COPY LINK

Rain has forced Luke Bryan to cancel his Farm Tour concert scheduled near Louisburg, Kansas, Thursday night, and he will reschedule for another date, the Miami County city said on Facebook.

“Alternate locations were looked at and it was determined that they were also too wet to have the concert,” the city said in the mid-morning posting Thursday. “Hold onto those tickets. Luke plans on rescheduling.”

Earlier in the day, Bryan tweeted that heavy rains made MC Farms too wet for equipment to be unloaded for the show and asked fans to stay tuned.

Due to heavy rain leading up to today causing wet conditions on the farm, we are unable to load in the equipment needed to put on tonight’s Farm Tour show in Louisburg, KS. For more information, stay tuned in to https://t.co/zmS1zSZ8sK. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 3, 2019

The country music star, whose songs include “Rain is a good thing,” was scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Thursday in a field on the south side of West 255th Street and Pflumm Road.

Because of the anticipated large crowds, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office had set up specific routes into the concert venue. Parking for the event was to start at 2 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.

This is the second concert on the six-stop tour that was postponed because of rain. The tour kicked off in Marshall, Wisconsin, on Sept. 26. A concert Friday night in Richland, Michigan, was canceled because of severe weather. That concert will be rescheduled also.

The tour is set to continue Friday in Douglass, Kansas, outside Wichita, and Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

This is the 11th year for Bryan’s Farm Tour.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said when dates for this year’s annual Farm Tour were announced. “Growing up in rural Georgia, we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms.”