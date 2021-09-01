Wichita inspections: Cockroaches, mice, dirty sheets, missing smoke and CO detectors

A gourmet chocolate maker, a yogurt producer, three hotels or motels and six restaurants failed their Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections last week. Their violations include storing food at temperatures that might promote bacteria growth, stained sheets, dirty equipment, broken and missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and mislabeled items, a check of Sedgwick County’s non-compliant inspections from Aug. 22-28 shows.

Several businesses also struggled with pest problems, including cockroaches, mice and flies landing on food, according to the reports.

A list of the 11 non-compliant businesses, compiled Aug. 31, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More information, including specific violation descriptions and inspection dates, is posted in The Eagle’s searchable, non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspection database at www.kansas.com/databases.

More than 70 businesses surveyed last week passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Failing an inspection doesn’t necessarily mean a business has to close; that’s rare. Most violations are minor and are immediately corrected on site. Businesses fall out of compliance with state rules when they have too many violations or certain types of problems that may increase the risk of a customer contracting a food-borne illness, or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as plumbing issues and pest infestations.

When a business fails, it’s usually inspected again within 10 days.

To complain about conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Recent out-of-compliance inspections:

Backbone Yogurt Company, 600 E. Douglas in Wichita — Five violations for leaving stickers on the outside of containers that are stacked together, chemicals stored above cups and food items, storing insecticide that’s not rated for use indoors, food stored on floor, staff member didn’t know how to measure the pH of the yogurt, probiotic drinks aren’t labeled accurately. Follow-up inspection set for Sept. 4.

Birrieria La Nieta De Villa, 2247 N. Broadway in Wichita — Two violations for storing food including salsa and pork at unsafe temperatures, containers of chicken and pork weren’t labeled with their preparation dates. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Oct. 24.

Boba Zone, 2240 N. Rock Rd. Ste. 106 in Wichita — Three violations for sanitizer being too strong, thermometer not calibrated correctly, business didn’t have equipment to test the strength of sanitizer. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Sept. 6.

Canterbury Inn, 5805 W. Kellogg in Wichita — Twelve violations for storing cups in the bathrooms, broken and dirty HVAC units, roaches, no records showing carbon monoxide detector testing, missing and broken smoke detectors, broken refrigerator, torn chair, stained sheets and blankets. Follow-up inspection set for Sept. 4.

Cocoa Dolce Chocolates, 235 N. Saint Francis in Wichita — Four violations for not using food-grade containers and materials for everything that comes into contact with food, plumbing issue, dirty and discolored equipment, gloves and masks stored with items that come into contact with food. Follow-up inspection set for Sept. 5.

DeFazio’s Italian Restaurant, 2706 Amidon in Wichita — Four violations for storing foods including cheese and meat sauce at unsafe temperatures, “approximately fifty small rodent droppings on the shelving in the back storage area,” dead mouse on floor near a bait trap, buildup of grease and standing water on floors. Follow-up inspection set for Oct. 27.

Delux Inn, 8401 W. Kellogg Dr. in Wichita — Eight violations for not providing single-use gloves in the laundry room, breakers aren’t properly labeled, missing carbon monoxide detectors, broken carbon monoxide detector, no record of how often carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors are tested, missing fire extinguishers and smoke detector. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Sept. 4.

Harry Street China King, 4100 E. Harry #52 in Wichita — Nine violations for keeping fried chicken and other foods at unsafe temperatures, crab rangoon and chicken were labeled with the wrong preparation dates, dirty can opener, glove and apron in hand-washing sink, no soap or paper towels at sink, flies landing on cabbage, unlabeled chemicals. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Sept. 2.

Long John Silver’s, 1129 W. Pawnee in Wichita — Three violations for storing raw fish above cooked rice, plumbing issue, cockroaches. Follow-up inspection set for Oct. 3.

Park City Inn, 792 E. Beaumont St. in Park City — Twenty violations for using unpackaged drinking glasses, unlabeled chemicals, no cleaning or sanitizing solution for guests using fitness room, missing window screens, no depth markings on pool or on edge of pool deck, maximum and minimum depths aren’t marked on the pool, missing rope on flotation device, flotation device is cut in half, debris floating in pool, liner is pulling away from the corners of pool, missing signs, no test kit to measure chlorine and pH levels in pool, dirt on pool floor, missing records, no hand-drying supplies at sink, no evacuation route diagrams in rooms, no emergency management plan available, problem with fire extinguisher. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Oct. 27.

Sonic Drive-In, 2313 W. Pawnee in Wichita — Two violations for keeping foods including cheese and produce at unsafe temperatures, gloves stored beneath cleaners. Follow-up inspection scheduled for Sept. 5.