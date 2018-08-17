Johnny Stevens and the well-worn jewel of a city golf course

Just so happens I heard the news of Johnny Stevens’ interest in buying MacDonald Golf Course seconds after coming off the 18th green at MacDonald on Friday morning. (I drove it really well, but I left so many putts short, thanks for asking.)
Our story about the city possibly selling off one of its five courses was the talk around the clubhouse. Stevens, a Wichita developer, hasn’t said what he would do with the course. The city’s Golf Advisory Committee has scheduled a Tuesday meeting to discuss Stevens’ proposal. The Park Board owns the course and would make the ultimate decision on a sale.
Stevens, who turned 76 Friday, is a former PGA Tour professional and was a state-champion high school player at East and later an All-American at the University of Wichita. He may have played the course as a youngster when it was Wichita Country Club, before the club moved to 13th and Rock Road in 1950, then more often once it became a city-owned course.
Shorter version: The man knows his golf courses, and recognizes what a well-worn jewel MacDonald continues to be in the city’s golf system.
Auburn Hills may be the star of city golf because of its youth (17 years old) and country club feel, but MacDonald offers as good a test because of its rolling hills, elevation changes and tree-lined fairways.
If Stevens wants to keep MacDonald as a public course, though privately owned, it could be a great thing for Wichita golf. He would be able to put more money into course improvements and provide amenities that a public course can’t or won’t.
If Stevens wants to put something else on MacDonald’s land and end the golf course … grown golfers will shed tears.
Either way, a sale of MacDonald could mean changes elsewhere in the city’s golf system. Clapp Golf Course, at Harry and Oliver, is scheduled for closure once a master plan for it is developed by the city and the surrounding neighborhood.
Could Clapp remain open with MacDonald out of the system? If Clapp still closes, would the city be comfortable with only three courses, none east of downtown?
There’s also a question as to the future of the First Tee program, a nonprofit youth program that is building a $1.5 million driving range and instructional center alongside MacDonald’s west boundary.
We may have to wait until Tuesday, maybe longer, to know Stevens’ intention. Considering his connection to the course, it’s an intriguing proposal that could be a boon to Wichita golf.
