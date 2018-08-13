Envelopes without a ballot, and other uncounted votes that could’ve swayed Kansas’ future

No matter the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary — we already know one winner: lawyers! — a fascinating game of “what if” can be played with the provisional ballots that won’t count (unless a judge says otherwise).
How would 385 ballots returned as undeliverable to the Sedgwick County Elections office have impacted candidate totals had those voters updated their mailing info?
Or the 136 ballots from people who voted in a primary for which they weren’t registered? (Learn those deadlines!)
Or the 80 mail ballots where voters forgot the simple step of signing the envelope.
Or the seven mailed envelopes — and this is my favorite — that failed to include the ballot?
Almost 1,800 ballots (or envelopes without ballots) were turned away Monday in Johnson and Sedgwick counties, the state’s largest counties. While more than 2,800 ballots from the two counties will be added to election totals, the number of disqualified votes — 10 times the fluctuating margin between Kris Kobach and Jeff Colyer — show again why every vote counts. Or may count.
