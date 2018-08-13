Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell listens to Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman speaks to Sedgwick County officials working as the county election board. The board directed Lehman to count more than 1,300 provisional and otherwise disputed ballots from last week’s election. (August 13, 2018)
Kirk Seminoff's Pivot Point

Envelopes without a ballot, and other uncounted votes that could’ve swayed Kansas’ future

By Kirk Seminoff

August 13, 2018 04:57 PM

No matter the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary — we already know one winner: lawyers! — a fascinating game of “what if” can be played with the provisional ballots that won’t count (unless a judge says otherwise).

How would 385 ballots returned as undeliverable to the Sedgwick County Elections office have impacted candidate totals had those voters updated their mailing info?

Or the 136 ballots from people who voted in a primary for which they weren’t registered? (Learn those deadlines!)

Or the 80 mail ballots where voters forgot the simple step of signing the envelope.

Or the seven mailed envelopes — and this is my favorite — that failed to include the ballot?

Almost 1,800 ballots (or envelopes without ballots) were turned away Monday in Johnson and Sedgwick counties, the state’s largest counties. While more than 2,800 ballots from the two counties will be added to election totals, the number of disqualified votes — 10 times the fluctuating margin between Kris Kobach and Jeff Colyer — show again why every vote counts. Or may count.

