First findings from Project Wichita are in. One statistic is pleasantly surprising

The third phase of Project Wichita — dissecting what almost 14,000 people in south-central Kansas want to see the community to look like in 10 years — is underway and the first set of statistics are in.
Most of the questions yield high percentages of affirmation that you’d expect. We think our region should be a place that all children have the chance to succeed. We agree that the region should be a place that provides opportunities for people willing to help themselves.
One question, though, isn’t as one-sided as the others and speaks directly to James Chung’s recent assertion that Wichita is not a city that necessarily wants to change and grow.
Asked if they think the region has to be willing to change to keep and attract the next generation, 52 percent strongly agreed and 34 agreed. A combined 85 percent affirmation is a good sign that the community realizes that stagnation comes when we’re content the way things are and we aren’t providing improvements for the next generation.
Two of every three survey participants said they were optimistic about the future of Wichita and the region.
