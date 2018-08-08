Please, Kris Kobach, do what’s right for election integrity

Gov. Jeff Colyer tried and tried and tried — and succeeded — in deflecting reporters’ questions Wednesday about a recount in the Kansas Republican guberatorial primary.
He said, over and over, that he wants to concentrate on the provisional and mail ballots during this first election. No reason to talk about anything after that — yet.
I worked in the Sports department for a long time. I recognize a variance of the “One game at a time” cliche anywhere.
Look, there’s going to be a recount no matter the results after all ballots are counted. After Tuesday’s vote, Kobach had 40.6 percent of GOP votes and Colyer 40.5 — a 191-vote difference. The margin could be bigger, smaller, or Colyer may even take the lead.
But the details of a recount are interesting. Kobach is the secretary of state, of course, and his office oversees elections and recounts.
He’s right that ballots would be recounted county by county, not by his office. But he’s dead wrong if he thinks he doesn’t need to recuse himself. He shouldn’t step near the secretary of state’s office until a GOP nominee has been finalized.
Kobach should be open about his trust in his employees’ ability to conduct a recount without him. He is a private citizen in this matter and should pull himself away from the process.
It’s also interesting that if there’s a recount for a primary election, the secretary of state’s office determines how much the person wanting the recount must pay (if the result doesn’t change). So Kobach thinks he would determine the cost for Colyer to pay — or if Kobach ends up behind and has to ask for the recount, would he determine his own price tag?
C’mon, Kris, you know better. Stay far, far away from a recount and its cost. You owe it to Kansans, especially your opponent, to be as transparent as possible.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
Comments