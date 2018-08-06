People using electronic voting machines at the Old Sedgwick County Courthouse on Thursday. Early voting has been steady so far this year.
There’s nothing left to do but vote — then put away the yard signs

By Kirk Seminoff

August 06, 2018 04:29 PM

President Trump weighed in on Kansas’ Republican gubernatorial primary Monday and Greg Orman lugged boxes of signatures to the Capitol. It must be time to vote.

Both developments could have an effect on the outcome of Tuesday’s primary and November’s general election. It just may take some time to determine.

Trump tweeted his support for Secretary of State Kris Kobach on the GOP side, calling him strong on crime, the border and the military. That galvanizes Kobach with the conservative wing of the party, but how will it play with the rest of the Republican voters?

Orman’s boxes of signatures, estimated at 10,000 to 11,000, may have more of a long-range effect. The independent candidate needs only half that number of valid Kansas registered voters’ signatures to get on the November ballot and turn the governor’s race into a three-way sprint.

Kobach, in his secretary of state role, said last week that projected turnout of all registered voters is 26 percent, buoyed by the first Democratic gubernatorial primary in 20 years.

Even if you haven’t done a whit of homework on the candidates, you still have time. The Eagle’s online voter’s guide is available at Kansas.com and gives you a chance to look at candidates’ views on issues, and you can create a sample ballot that you can carry to the voting machine.

Not sure if you’re registered, or registered with a party? No problem. Go to KSvotes.org to check your registration and polling place. And remember, you may still vote Tuesday if you’re unaffiliated. Go to the polls, show your photo ID and tell them in which party’s primary you want to vote.

The Eagle’s endorsements

Contested races only. For details on our endorsements, go to Kansas.com/opinion.

U.S. House 4th District

Democrat: James Thompson

Republican: Rep. Ron Estes

Governor

Democrat: Laura Kelly

Republican: Jim Barnett

Secretary of State

Republican: Dennis Taylor

Commissioner of Insurance

Republican: Vicki Schmidt

Kansas House

74th District

Republican: Don Schroeder

75th District

Republican: Mary Martha Good

86th District

Democrat: Jim Ward

87th District

Republican: Jeff Kennedy

89th District

Democrat: KC Ohaebosim

93rd District

Republican: John Whitmer

97th District

Republican: Nick Hoheisel

99th District

Democrat: Kristi Kirk

100th District

Republican: Dan Hawkins

State Board of Education

District 7

Republican: Robert D’Andrea

District Court Judge

18th District, Division 7

Republican: Jon Von Achen

18th District, Division 17

Republican: David Lowden

Sedgwick County Commission

District 4

Democrat: Lacey Cruse

Republican: Hugh Nicks

