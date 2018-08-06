There’s nothing left to do but vote — then put away the yard signs

President Trump weighed in on Kansas’ Republican gubernatorial primary Monday and Greg Orman lugged boxes of signatures to the Capitol. It must be time to vote.
Both developments could have an effect on the outcome of Tuesday’s primary and November’s general election. It just may take some time to determine.
Trump tweeted his support for Secretary of State Kris Kobach on the GOP side, calling him strong on crime, the border and the military. That galvanizes Kobach with the conservative wing of the party, but how will it play with the rest of the Republican voters?
Orman’s boxes of signatures, estimated at 10,000 to 11,000, may have more of a long-range effect. The independent candidate needs only half that number of valid Kansas registered voters’ signatures to get on the November ballot and turn the governor’s race into a three-way sprint.
Kobach, in his secretary of state role, said last week that projected turnout of all registered voters is 26 percent, buoyed by the first Democratic gubernatorial primary in 20 years.
Even if you haven’t done a whit of homework on the candidates, you still have time. The Eagle’s online voter’s guide is available at Kansas.com and gives you a chance to look at candidates’ views on issues, and you can create a sample ballot that you can carry to the voting machine.
Not sure if you’re registered, or registered with a party? No problem. Go to KSvotes.org to check your registration and polling place. And remember, you may still vote Tuesday if you’re unaffiliated. Go to the polls, show your photo ID and tell them in which party’s primary you want to vote.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
The Eagle’s endorsements
Contested races only. For details on our endorsements, go to Kansas.com/opinion.
U.S. House 4th District
Democrat: James Thompson
Republican: Rep. Ron Estes
Governor
Democrat: Laura Kelly
Republican: Jim Barnett
Secretary of State
Republican: Dennis Taylor
Commissioner of Insurance
Republican: Vicki Schmidt
Kansas House
74th District
Republican: Don Schroeder
75th District
Republican: Mary Martha Good
86th District
Democrat: Jim Ward
87th District
Republican: Jeff Kennedy
89th District
Democrat: KC Ohaebosim
93rd District
Republican: John Whitmer
97th District
Republican: Nick Hoheisel
99th District
Democrat: Kristi Kirk
100th District
Republican: Dan Hawkins
State Board of Education
District 7
Republican: Robert D’Andrea
District Court Judge
18th District, Division 7
Republican: Jon Von Achen
18th District, Division 17
Republican: David Lowden
Sedgwick County Commission
District 4
Democrat: Lacey Cruse
Republican: Hugh Nicks
