A single company is trying to harm the newspaper industry. Why that can’t happen

A New York private equity firm is trying to put hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work. While that may not be a shocking statement, the way it’s happening is a little different.
The One Rock Capital hedge fund owns NORPAC, a newsprint mill based in Longview, Wash. This single mill, with less than 300 employees and no collaboration with other American newsprint mills, asked the federal government to impose much higher tariffs on Canadian groundwood paper coming into the United States.
Including the paper on which Eagle print customers are reading this. Groundwood also is made into directories, books, circulars and other paper products.
NORPAC asserts that Canada’s groundwood, without a larger tariff, is hurting its business. Critics argue that only 4.6 percent of Canada’s groundwood entering the United States reaches NORPAC’s Pacific Northwest territory.
But the U.S. Commerce Department added a 6.2-percent tariff in January, then another 22-percent hike in the tariff last March. This summer, Commerce will decide if the tariffs remain permanently.
An advocacy group made up of many newspaper and newsprint companies, estimates 600,000 jobs could be lost in the newspaper industry and its suppliers.
One newsprint mill (and its hedge-fund daddy) shouldn’t have this much influence on an industry. But that’s what could happen if tariffs remain. When newsprint costs go up, those expenses are either passed on to the consumer or it means cuts in other parts of the newspaper. In an already trying time for newspapers, another hurdle like this is unwarranted.
Congress, thankfully, is beginning to weigh in with bipartisan opposition to the tariffs. More than 80 members have signed on to ask Commerce to reverse the tariffs, and 25 have co-sponsored legislation that would delay tariffs until a study can gauge the impact on the publishing industry.
Kirk Seminoff: 316-268-6278, @kseminoff
Comments