University of Northern Iowa fan Rob Catlin cheers for the women’s team during the first round of the 2011 NCAA Women’ Basketball Championship at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.
Another NCAA tournament weekend signals success of Wichita as host

By Kirk Seminoff

July 18, 2018 03:16 PM

Wichita and Intrust Bank Arena have reached another level of comfort in the eyes of those who decide NCAA Tournament sites.

It’s a small step up, but the NCAA’s decision Wednesday to place a 2022 women’s regional in Wichita shows the increasing confidence it has in our city. A regional brings together four teams that have already won two tournament games and need two more wins to reach the Final Four. Previously, Wichita has hosted only first- and second-round games.

Given Intrust’s 15,000-seat capacity and our city’s size, it’s hard to imagine the NCAA putting a men’s regional final in Wichita. But the women’s regional is the fourth NCAA event for Intrust, and since the first two were complete successes, it’s reasonable to think men’s and women’s hosting opportunities will keep on coming.

More than 13,000 people attended Wednesday's open practice for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. (March 14, 2018)

