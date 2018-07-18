Another NCAA tournament weekend signals success of Wichita as host

Wichita and Intrust Bank Arena have reached another level of comfort in the eyes of those who decide NCAA Tournament sites.
It’s a small step up, but the NCAA’s decision Wednesday to place a 2022 women’s regional in Wichita shows the increasing confidence it has in our city. A regional brings together four teams that have already won two tournament games and need two more wins to reach the Final Four. Previously, Wichita has hosted only first- and second-round games.
Given Intrust’s 15,000-seat capacity and our city’s size, it’s hard to imagine the NCAA putting a men’s regional final in Wichita. But the women’s regional is the fourth NCAA event for Intrust, and since the first two were complete successes, it’s reasonable to think men’s and women’s hosting opportunities will keep on coming.
