How Democrats might be helping Kris Kobach’s election chances

Tuesday is the deadline for Kansans to register to vote in the Aug. 7 primary election. It’s the last chance for unregistered voters to have their say in the primary.
Unaffiliated voters — those who are registered but with no party affiliation attached — don’t have such a deadline, but do have a big decision to make.
Here’s why: It’s no secret that there’s a segment of Democratic voters in Kansas who switch party affiliations for the primary so as to vote for more moderate Republican candidates. Next month, many would presumably switch over to vote for someone other than conservative Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the most polarizing figure in Kansas politics today.
Except this year, for the first time since 1998, there’s a primary race on the Democratic side for governor. Three higher-profile candidates all think they can navigate a path to victory over a Republican nominee and Greg Orman, an independent gathering signatures to be on the November ballot.
Could the fact that there’s a Democratic primary help Kobach? The theory goes that with a rare Democratic gubernatorial primary, some Democrats may have decided to stay on the blue side for this primary instead of switching red. It all depends on whether they think their vote is more important voting for a Democrat or against a Republican.
(Yes, I’m sure there are a few Republicans who switched to Democrat for this primary for the same reason. Hard to imagine many, though, with a heated Kobach-Gov. Jeff Colyer race.)
The deadline for voters to switch parties has passed, but unaffiliated voters still have time. They can arrive at the polling place and declare an affiliation, vote in that party’s primary, then switch back to unaffiliated beginning Sept. 1.
There’s still time to register to vote, now without the proof-of-citizenship requirement that was struck down by a U.S. District Court judge in Kansas City, Kan., earlier in the summer. KSvotes.org is an easy way to register quickly, as long as you have your driver’s license or government-issued ID handy. Party affiliation is up to you.
Speaking of Democrats
Here’s a shameless plug for our Democratic gubernatorial debate, sponsored by The Eagle and KPTS, at 7 p.m. Tuesday on The Eagle’s Facebook page. We’ll have a Facebook Live video going and viewers can ask questions on the feed that may be asked of the candidates during the 90-minute debate.
If you can’t catch all the debate, it will also air at 8 p.m. Thursday on KPTS, Channel 8.
All five Democratic candidates are scheduled to participate: Olathe physician Arden Andersen, Wichita high school student Jack Bergeson, former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer, State Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka, and former Kansas agriculture secretary Josh Svaty. Susan Peters of KPTS is the moderator.
KPTS and The Eagle tried to schedule a GOP gubernatorial debate, but haven’t been able to get Kobach and Colyer to commit. There’s still time, gentlemen. You know where to find us.
