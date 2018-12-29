Criminal justice reform has a good first step, but needs more

For Kansans, two very important things are taking place in the world of criminal justice reform. At the federal level, the First Step Act defied the odds and passed through both chambers of Congress, with President Trump signing the Act into law on Dec. 21. Bipartisan winds blew the legislation past the finish line, with the American Civil Liberties Union and Koch-backed organizations, among others, lobbying extensively for passage.
The federal legislation is aptly titled, as second and third steps will be needed to bring about sweeping reforms. The first step includes a lowering of the “three strikes” rule for felony drug convictions – from life in prison down to 25 years, an expansion of the “safety valve” available to judges to avoid handing down mandatory minimum sentences, a retroactive increase in available “good time credits” and the expansion of available “earned time credits” for inmates who participate in vocational and rehabilitative programs.
The First Step Act represents a tangible effort by federal lawmakers to pull back on some of the most punitive results of the ill-conceived War on Drugs, and it’s tough to argue with the logic, as comprehensive studies have shown that incarceration has little to no effect in reducing recidivism. The bad news about the First Step Act has nothing to do with policy, and everything to do with simple math: The federal system only accounts for about 181,000 – or 8.6 percent – of the total U.S. jail and prison population. The most sweeping changes must necessarily occur at the state and municipal levels, which brings us to the second important development in Kansas.
Gov.-elect Laura Kelly has been on the record recently with respect to the need for overhaul of our state’s correctional system. In particular, Kelly would like to find a way to divert first-time drug offenders from the system. Kelly’s interest in these measures as our next governor is crucial, and it will provide her with a unique opportunity to work hand in hand with Koch organizations on a major policy initiative.
Data from the Kansas Department of Corrections clearly points to a need for massive institutional changes. Approximately 39 percent of Kansas inmates – about 3,800 of them – are affected by mental illness, and delivering essential mental health treatment programs is no easy task. The KDOC has made efforts to centralize its treatment programs at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, but more work is needed.
We are on pace to exceed capacity in our prisons over the next several years. In fiscal year 2017, the total adult inmate population in Kansas was 9,803, compared to a total prison capacity of 10,490. In 2021, we will begin to exceed capacity in our current facilities. To deal with the shortfall, the Kansas Legislature approved construction of a new 2,432-bed, 400,544-square-foot correctional facility at Lansing last year. There is built-in capacity for future expansion as well.
But this hardly seems like good news. It seems the current plan in Kansas is to keep on over-incarcerating and building more prisons. In Sedgwick County alone, there were 1,111 new court commitments in 2017 – more than twice that of any other county in the state. Our ultimate goal should be to have our prisons sit empty and unused – not to build new ones. Law and order is crucial, but so is cutting-edge policy, and it’s time for Kansas to join the scores of other states that have begun implementing meaningful criminal justice reform. With the president, the governor-elect and powerful organizations behind the cause, it seems this goal is well within our reach.
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
