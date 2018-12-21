Brand USA is a must for must-visit Wichita

As you know, our city is bustling with new businesses, trendy restaurants and cultural experiences, helping us keep true to our promise to be a “must-visit” stop for travelers making their way through the Midwest. By embracing our small-town values while promoting our big-city offerings, we are attracting more visitors than ever to our authentic city.
All of this has paid dividends. Travel and tourism is a strong economic driver for Wichita and for Kansas. Last year, visitors to our city contributed more than $1 billion in economic impact, supporting 12,500 jobs. By committing ourselves to attracting visitors, we are investing in the future and stability of our own economy.
Such a commitment, though, requires smart, long-term investment. Our vision for Wichita has always been to share what we have to offer with travelers near and far. We are proud to partner with Brand USA, the United States’ tourism marketing arm. Brand USA works with destinations throughout the U.S. to help them market abroad to lucrative international travelers—something that places like Wichita would be unable to do with limited resources.
What makes Brand USA so special is its promise to show international markets what every part of the U.S. has to offer — that the East Coast is more than New York, that California is more than Hollywood, and that the Midwest is far from fly-over country. The earnest effort to advertise our city has allowed us to showcase Wichita to an international market.
Brand USA has pushed Kansas digital advertisements to 14 target markets in eight different languages. We have been able to focus on repeat visitors from Germany and the United Kingdom that are looking specifically for an off-the-beaten-path, authentic experience. With the help of Brand USA, we are able to highlight our vibrant art community, unique restaurants and newest attractions. Thanks to its help, Wichita is competing for high-spending international visitors.
As a public-private partnership, funded by a small fee paid by inbound international travelers, Brand USA operates at no cost to the American taxpayer. Each dollar Brand USA spends marketing, though, brings $27 back into the U.S. economy. The program really lives up to the hype—it is generating revenue for local destinations that would be unable to do to so on their own.
Statewide, Kansas is in a unique position to attract domestic and international visitors looking for genuine experiences. Between the unique experiences available in Wichita and the hundreds of cultural and historical attractions across the state, we showcase what the Midwest really offers. With Brand USA, we are able to publicize that far and wide.
Currently, Brand USA’s future remains in limbo in Washington, D.C. It is my hope that our federal representatives understand the deep impact the program has upon our area and what it means to the local economy. I urge our representatives in Congress to work with their colleagues to protect Brand USA. Without it, places like Wichita will be hurt.
I know Wichita is a must-see destination. As we work to make travelers see it as such, we need Congress to protect Brand USA and the benefits it brings to Wichita, the state of Kansas and the entire country.
Susie Santo is president and CEO of Visit Wichita.
