The dangers of Trump fatigue

I’m sick and tired of hearing people criticize Donald Trump. I’m sick and tired of hearing people praise Donald Trump. I’m sick to death of hearing from Donald Trump. I now list Trump’s tweets as an allergy on medical intake forms. I know exactly what the problem is: I have a major case of Trump fatigue.
If your eyes glazed over when you read the word “Trump,” you must feel the same way. You now ignore 98 percent of all news involving the president – unless he orders a military strike or slaps a tariff on an import that affects your business, you’re no longer interested. While this should probably bother you and I for obvious reasons, given that the man we no longer care to read about travels with a nuclear football, we’ve stopped caring enough to be bothered.
According to one of Trump’s most recent tweets, Attorney General Jeff Sessions – the top-ranked lawyer in the U.S. government, who represents the country in all legal matters – is not a “real” attorney general. When Trump hired Sessions as our top lawyer, he told us all that Sessions had a “world-class legal mind,” but the president now views him as a fake and a disgrace, and wants us all to know. He either thinks we forgot what he said about Sessions before, or doesn’t care – or both.
But we barely noticed. It was more interesting that Trump had called his former senior advisor, who had been the top ranking African American in the White House, a “dog” and a “crazed, crying lowlife” that same morning, though many of us skipped right past that as well.
For some, both of these Trump tweets provided an early morning hit of dopamine. The president was up and at ’em again, punching back and staying strong for our country. But for those of us who moved along as if nothing had happened, there was an entirely different mindset at work. We know we should be outraged – not because either Sessions or Omarosa Manigault Newman are sympathetic figures, but because for nearly 230 years, American presidents didn’t say these types of things in public, and for good reason.
But we’re just too tired to be outraged at this point. All of this unrelenting chaos has become far too much to handle. We’ve got our own problems to worry about. So why not just check out completely, and figure that we’ll deal with the fallout later?
Here’s why: Long after Donald Trump’s presidency is over, Trump clones will still be running for office. They won’t be multibillionaire television stars with international business holdings – they’ll be incompetent, amorphous lifelong politicians looking for a new full-time job at our expense. You’ll find them on both sides of the aisle, because it is Trump’s swagger they’ll be copying – not his ideology.
And while we’d like to think we’ll reject them outright – “Trump was an enigma; a one-off,” we’ll say, “go home” – it won’t be quite that easy. They’re already sprouting up as we speak, and we’re certainly not rejecting them. Trump has led us down a primrose path with his bold, brash, devil-may-care attitude, and Trump fatigue may well be our final stop.
If we really want to change our expectations for our elected leaders forever, and throw out the rulebook for any candidate who claims to “speak his mind,” let’s make that decision now. Let’s etch it in stone. Otherwise, we’d better snap out of this Trump fatigue quickly.
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
