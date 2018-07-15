Just confirm Kavanaugh already

With apologies to “Animal House’s” Otter, Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is not the time “a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.”
Then again, Otter’s frat brother Bluto did go on to become a U.S. senator, so maybe it makes sense. I refer to the decision of Senate Democrats to wage a tooth-and-nail battle to oppose Kavanaugh, an effort that is likely doomed to fail and equally likely to hurt Democratic chances in the fall. Who knew Chuck Schumer was so content with his job as Senate minority leader?
Let’s count the ways in which the Democrats aren’t helping themselves.
Kavanaugh will almost certainly be confirmed. Democrats who had pinned their hopes on flipping Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski probably aren’t going to get their wish, since both Republican moderates voted to confirm Kavanaugh to his current judgeship in 2006 and have since spoken approvingly of his nomination. Rand Paul can also be counted on to feign political independence, but he usually falls into line.
Of course it’s possible Kavanaugh will make a bad public impression, like Robert Bork. Or maybe there will be a #MeToo revelation, like Clarence Thomas. Or maybe Democrats will figure out a way to kick a vote past the midterms. In which case, Democrats can seize their chances. For now, however, the first question Democrats ought to ask themselves is whether they really have political capital to waste on a losing battle.
Fierce opposition to Kavanaugh hurts Democrats. This was already going to be a difficult year for Senate Democrats, who are defending 10 seats in states won by Trump. Everyone knows that North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Indiana’s Joe Donnelly are vulnerable, which is why they voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch last year. Florida’s Bill Nelson is struggling, too, as is Missouri’s Claire McCaskill.
So please explain the logic of convincing Democratic voters in these states that the Kavanaugh nomination is the moral battle of our time – and then putting their senators to the choice of looking like political sellouts if they vote for Kavanaugh, or moral cowards if they don’t?
A plurality of Americans already want Kavanaugh confirmed, according to a Rasmussen poll. The numbers will likely improve once Americans get a closer look at this temperate, intelligent, decidedly non-scary nominee. And Democrats will again play to type as mindless obstructionists and one-note alarmists – the same overheated opposition that, as the Times’ Jeremy Peters reported last month, only hardens support for Trump.
