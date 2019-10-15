Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor (Oct. 15, 2019)

. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Becky Tuttle

It was not surprising to me when Becky Tuttle was appointed to fill the vacated City Council seat of now Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner, as I have known her to be an invaluable partner and team leader while working together on various community placemaking and neighborhood enrichment projects.

She understands the importance of quality of space and how quality of life initiatives enhance all of Wichita. Working directly with Becky I noticed that she “leads from within the pack.” This leadership style succeeds as partners feel empowered and listened to and it encourages diversity of idea, greater cooperation and will enhance transparency as it encourages natural oversight. Her genuine, egoless nature allows her to master this leadership style.

I have known Becky to be a calculated risk taker with the soul of an entrepreneur, one who understands that small recoupable “failures” are a part of success. She loves our city too much to be satisfied without reaching our fullest potential.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Becky’s experience in business, nonprofits and public service has provided her the essential acumen needed to advocate for all Wichita. You might find an equally qualified candidate to represent District 2 but in my opinion, you will not find a better person suited to partnership in leading Wichita.

Michael Ramsey, Wichita

President Trump

It’s amazing how the progressive left supported by CNN and their media clones have failed to bring down President Trump. Have no doubt it’s not just Trump they hate, it is everyone who voted for him. We are the primary target of their wrath. It’s Middle America facing down the coastal elite.

Does crowd size mean everything? Probably not, but it does mean something. The left quivers with envy and fear because they can’t match the size, enthusiasm or joy of a Trump rally.

No amount of deep-state shenanigans or disinformation by Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi will bring them the ill-gotten victory they lust after.

Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson

Reparations

The Kurds and Palestinians were displaced by war and a greed for land in the Middle East, but how does their plight mirror other minority, indigenous people’s survival as refugees? I thought of our Native Americans.

Their demise was also sealed by war and a greed for land, but in following our violent, bloody past, it was missionaries that labeled them savages. This finding isn’t new as missionaries in foreign lands often bullied and shamed indigenous peoples into abandoning their traditions.

In consideration of a recent United Nations determination that African Americans are owed reparations for the economic benefits of slavery, I disagree. Equity is owed to all indigenous peoples displaced by greed, but is this a simple remedy? Is it too simple?

Keri A. Strahler, Topeka

Emoluments Clause

Recently, two letters by local conservatives have been printed by the Wichita Eagle in which one writer from Rose Hill complains that the Democrats aren’t following the rules in their impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump while the other calls the process the “Impeach Trump for Anything Committee.”

However, there is one fact I wish to point out to these two gentlemen. When Trump took office he made it both public and official that he would not divest his business dealings and interests from the office of the presidency. This violates what is called the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution.

The Founders were so concerned about the possible corruption of the president that they went on to write that other than the president’s salary “he shall not receive within that Period any other Emoluments from the United States, or any of them.”

Instead of calling him out on the matter and threatening impeachment when he persisted, the Republican Congress became the Do Nothing Congress when it came to Trump’s crimes.

Now that Trump is finally being called to atone for his many sins, I hope that the articles of Impeachment will include his gross and brazen violation of our Constitution.