Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor (Oct. 6, 2019)

. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An invitation from the chief justice

On behalf of the Kansas Supreme Court, I am pleased to invite the people of south-central Kansas to join the court for a special session Monday, Oct. 7.

The court will hear attorneys present arguments in two cases starting at 6:30 p.m. in the El Dorado High School auditorium. Right after this special session of about 90 minutes, the court's seven justices will greet everyone in an informal reception in the commons outside the auditorium.

The Supreme Court's work has always been open to the people of Kansas. But to observe our work during the first 150 years of statehood, people had to come to our courtroom in Topeka. Then in 2011, the court started making community visits to hear cases. El Dorado is our 18th destination during that time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

We know that thousands of people in the area are either at work or in school during the day when we typically hold court. We therefore decided to conduct Monday's session at 6:30 p.m. so more people have the opportunity to attend in person.

Your attendance is important because the Supreme Court and its work are sometimes defined for you by those who simply want to benefit their personal agendas. What they do not mention is a code of judicial conduct that prevents the justices from deciding cases based on politics, special interests, public opinion, or even our own personal beliefs. Instead, we must decide cases based on the law — such as the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Kansas, which we are sworn to support.

Accordingly, your attendance Monday night will allow you to see for yourself who we are, what we do, and how we do it. You will see a sampling of the hundreds of cases that come before the court each year. We want you to hear the arguments that Kansas attorneys make and to listen to the questions the justices ask—with the intent of correctly applying the law. Then you can make up your own mind about your Supreme Court.

My colleagues and I look forward to meeting you Oct. 7.

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, Kansas Supreme Court

Water story

Along with a number of Baby Boomer friends, we have lamented the smaller and less timely Eagle, not to mention the price increases.

But those items pale in comparison to Sunday’s lead article, “Mayor steered multimillion water contract to friends.” The main function of a local newspaper is to monitor local government and how it is doing its job for its citizens. Research has shown that cities with local papers have a lower level of governmental corruption than those without. The Eagle has done its job professionally and thoroughly.

Kudos to the Eagle team for their excellent investigative journalism.

Camilla Hartman, Wichita

Mayor Longwell

Over the last decade I have served on numerous executive and advisory boards and I have observed that Mayor Longwell has been a strong supporter of: transit, housing that is actually affordable, the arts, education, public golf, WSU Innovation Campus, KU Medical School, small business, quality of life improvements, fiscal responsibility and a safe community. Sounds like pretty good leadership to me.

Richard Schodorf, Wichita

Leonard Pitts

Leonard Pitts better keep the ketchup handy, because he will be eating his words in the very near future. All of the radical left wing's efforts to impeach President Trump is where the lies are coming from. Please take a few minutes and read the Ukrain phone call for yourself, and you will see indeed who is telling the truth.