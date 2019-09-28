Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor (Sept. 28, 2019)

Downtown streets

The sun shined down on Wichita last Sunday during Open Streets ICT on Douglas Avenue. It was wonderful seeing all the smiling people (and pets) from all walks (and wheels) of life come out for this community event. Downtown felt vibrant, safe, accessible and fun.

The bike ride from Delano toward Clifton Square provided ample time to reflect on the health and quality of life benefits that Wichitans would enjoy if we had access to an urban park experience such as this one every day of the year.

The Wichita Eagle's April 4 report about a proposal to reduce traffic lanes on this main stretch of Douglas to incorporate dedicated and protected space for alternate forms of transportation, as well as added diagonal parking in the center lane to increase foot traffic at local businesses, came to mind.

A one-time skeptic on the proposal, it seems that this is just the type of brave action our citizens and business owners deserve and exactly the calculated risk that Wichita should support, especially as conversations buzz for the future of our East Bank.

As for an increase in traffic, enjoy our highways or maybe pull over and buy something local. Also, what's traffic?

Andrew McMillin, Wichita

President Trump

To all supporters of our president, I understand the object of your fervor was and is to shake up the system. I understand you thought Trump would “drain the swamp.” I understand you overlooked his past rants and at least some of you assumed he would become presidential. Now, going into his third year as president all that is necessary is to look at how he and his administration have conducted themselves during this time.

The David Leonhardt opinion column published on Sept. 24 was not “a bevy of scurrilous lies, innuendos, untruths and misleading statements . . .” as portrayed in a recent letter to the editor. Trump has put himself in this position and continues to compound his situation. If you listen to no one other than President Trump, it is hard to come away with a clear picture of what, where and when, but you can always be assured of why: it is about always about Trump.

Danny Clemmer, Wichita

Climate change

Given the increasing threat of climate change, I wonder what exactly it will take for bipartisan action.

I recently questioned Sen. Jerry Moran during his Harvey County stop on his Listening Tour about his vote against the Green New Deal. Moran now acknowledges that climate change is real and caused by humans, but he doesn’t seem to have any real political will to do much about it.

When I read the Green New Deal in its entirety, much of it seemed to be in line with Republican ideals and Moran’s stated values, i.e., creating jobs, valuing family farms and rural communities. However, when I asked Moran about his vote, he tried to tell me that he had voted against it because of something that didn’t exist in the bill. When I challenged him on that and asked him if he had read the bill, he admitted he had not.

We need to have legislation that produces some urgent, concrete bipartisan actions and we need our elected leaders to do their jobs. One way to do that is to keep calling them out until they have no choice but to respond.

It’s time. Let’s get this done.