Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on water supply, seniors, transparency and immigration (Sept. 21, 2019)

Water supply

Benjamin Franklin said “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The city of Wichita’s work exemplifies this by providing a safe and reliable water supply for Wichita and surrounding communities – past, present, and future.

The vision for the new Northwestern Water Treatment Facility is the result of proactive planning by the mayor, City Council, city manager and Wichita Public Works and Utilities. The new facility is just one part of the $874 million capital improvements planned over the next decade to provide a sustainable and efficient water supply for our growing city.

In addition to future planning, Wichita is simultaneously maintaining and equipping our existing water infrastructure to meet the growing demands of our community. For decades, WPWU has worked tirelessly to maintain an aged – yet reliable – facility in downtown Wichita. Rest assured, these dedicated professionals will continue to remain in front of water quality standards while carefully maintaining the facility during construction of the new plant.

Wichita’s commitment to enhancing our current and future public water supply is a wisely calculated win for the community and a sound investment in our next century.

Chris Bohm and Steve Jones, Wichita

Supporting seniors

Although I have been recently displaced from the Sedgwick County Advisory Council on Aging, I have not lost my memory of the recent discussions over the mill levy allotment for senior services. That amount originally allocated in the 1980s was 1 mill, and that has subsequently been reduced to something like 0.4 mill, in spite of the increasing need and demographic of the aging population.

To see a full-page announcement of a new dog park supported by contributors of note in the Wichita area sickens me to some degree — dog lover that I am — that the same level of support should not be given to humans in need of more than recreation and a place to pee. Could someone please address this declining support for humans and provide an avenue of redress?

Cathryn Hay, Wichita

Transparency

As a small-business owner, I’m used to one-size-fits-all government regulations. However, the latest attempt is simply a bad bill that would make it nearly impossible for me to grow and create jobs here in Kansas.

The idea behind The Corporate Transparency Act of 2019 sounds reasonable. Supporters set out to address law enforcement concerns over the misuse of US corporate entities to conceal assets. However, the execution completely misses the mark.

It would require employers like myself, with fewer than 20 workers, to file frequent reports with the federal government. This is time consuming and unproductive, not to mention arbitrary and prejudicial. I don’t have a legal department to keep my business up to speed with government mandates. I’m the one who will shoulder the brunt of these proposed regulations, taking up precious time that could be spent creating jobs.

I’m also worried that the bill’s promise of “transparency” is really a violation of privacy. The federal government would keep and collect my personal information for years, even if my business shuts down. We live in a time where government agencies are being targeted and suffering from internal leaks. Let’s stop this bad bill now.

Kathy Peterson, Shawnee

Thinking ahead

Liberals want open borders to encourage Mexican immigrants into America. This is their version of a power grab. But it also stands an excellent chance to backfire, since millennial Hispanics are overwhelmingly opposed to abortion. In fact, millennial Hispanics are the most conservative of any demographic group, partly due to their Catholic faith. But then, liberals have never been known for thinking ahead.