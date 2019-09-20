Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on Century II, Bernie Sanders, assault accusations and ends of the spectrum (Sept. 20, 2019)

Century II

Although I do not live in Wichita, I have on many occasions attended functions in Century II. Since many Wichita residents, members of the City and County Commissions, and others in Sedgwick County have often expressed the desire to have unique structures and events in the city, I do not see how a building could be any more unique than the existing Century II. Do you realize how many millions of tourists to go Europe and other foreign countries because of the unique architecture?

I have found Century II easy to get to and around in — and the seating is comfortable, which is more than I can say for Intrust Bank Arena. I believe with the necessary repairs and improvements, such as elevators, restrooms, etc., it will be money well spent to retain Century II, as I feel it has aesthetic appeal and fits in beautifully with the river area.

Maxine M. Kirkpatrick, Kingman

Sanders’ plan

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has recently proposed an ambitious plan to combat climate change that would cost $16.3 trillion. This in spite of the fact that the federal governments total annual revenue is only $3.4 trillion. His plan is for 100% of all modes of transportation to be powered by renewable energy by 2030. It's doubtful that he has factored into his $16.3 trillion the huge cost of long extension cords that will be needed to connect airplanes, ships and rail locomotives to their source of energy: storage batteries that will be charged by wind power and solar energy.

The $16.3 trillion may seem prohibitive, but what choice do we really have? Either fork over the money or be faced with the certain end of the world in ten to fifteen years, as the Democratic presidential hopefuls warn us.

David J. Gudeman, Wichita

Speaking out

There are issues to be taken with Kathleen Butler's letter, “Accusations” (Sept. 18 Eagle). She would in effect muzzle woman from speaking out about sexual assaults that took place “decades in the past.” What is ignored is the extreme repression and punishment women have endured for exercising their right of free speech.

As a psychologist who has worked with victims of abuse for decades, I would never put a statute of limitations on pain or speech. Furthermore, Ms. Butler has been fortunate not to have undergone the sexual assaults that women in the military reported as being rampant, nor the secondary abuse to career and person that have resulted when they have come forward. Rape is a crime of opportunity, to which perpetrators rarely invite others to be corroborating witness.

There are sad statistics today, along with personal testimony, indicating too many women have been abused. In these turbulent times, in order to treat women with full decency, we need to hear disturbing stories even if we don't wish to listen. Only then can we take the measure of ourselves, change for the positive, and allow the better angels of our nature to full fly. Speaking truth to power is not easy. It won't help to muzzle survivors.

Charles A. Gaynor, Wichita

Ends of the spectrum

On Thursday there were three stories in the Eagle that caught my attention.

The first was about a high dollar day care for high dollar automobiles (Shift Auto Society). They charge $275 a month to store your car, and I got the idea most of the cars were very expensive. "Royalty Kids Kouture Boutique and Spa" was another story of interest. As the name implies, it will be a spa dedicated to the...well, I don't have to state the obvious. So, I want to wish those two businesses all the luck in the world, and I'm in no way denigrating their business model because this is America, and we like for people to be successful.

But on the other end of the spectrum that is America was the story about the woman that wanted permission from the county commission to take care of two more foster kids at her address in south Wichita (“County Rejects Foster Youth Home”). I read the article, did some research, looked at the home on Google maps and wondered if the commissioners who voted against it did. Anyway, the bottom line was she wanted to take care of six foster kids, up two from the four she currently takes care of. Foster kids. Just two more. She was denied.