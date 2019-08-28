Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on immigration, Trump’s powers, meteors and scooters (Aug. 28, 2019)

Immigration

How very sad that there are people who insist on twisting things to suit their political views. This wonderful country welcomes immigrants who come here legally. Take a minute and look up the regulations that were in place when Europeans first saw the Statue of Liberty back in 1886. If a person could not take care of themselves or were a convict or crazy, they were not allowed to enter the country. In fact they would be placed back on the ship, that brought them here. President Trump is not a racist, he is looking out for this country's future.

R.D. Petersen, Wichita

Trump’s powers

On Aug. 23 the chief executive of the United States said, “Our great companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China .....”, later citing the Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 as justification.

Peter Baker and Keith Bradsher wrote that “The law was passed to define and restrain presidential power, which until then had been seen by critics as interpreted too expansively (“Trump insists he can force US companies to leave China,” Aug. 25 Eagle).

It hasn’t worked. Over time, too much power has been ceded to the executive branch of government at the expense of the people’s House of Congress. This is compounded when we have an unbalanced executive branch.

One thing is certain, the executive’s trade wars and resulting economic uncertainty, the $1 trillion being adding to the deficit, the more than $2 trillion already added to the debt and environment degradation will be this chief executive’s, and our, lasting legacy.

William Skaer, Wichita

Space concerns

While i admire NASA'S efforts to return us to the moon and then on to Mars, I remain skeptical of the expenditure of resources and time. It may be that these efforts should wait until we are technically able to better cope with dangers of long-term space exploration.

We should be more practical. Our planet is hit by meteors, most very small, every day. However larger impacts are coming. These large events are a part of this planet's reality and scientists warn that it is a certainty that there will be catastrophic strikes with the potential to wipe our humankind.

Our resources are better spent to develop the technology to detect and deflect these large impactors. Our survival as a species must take precedence over exploration.

Private industry must partner with world governments to make this cause just as competitive as the race to take humans farther into space. Can we do both? Both efforts are extremely costly, but what price would we place on our survival?

The relatively large strike on Jupiter just weeks ago should serve as a wake up call. These impacts happen. It's only a matter of time.

Douglas Simpson, Wichita

Scooters

On Saturday night my girlfriend and I decided to take a stroll down Douglas to see what changes have come to the downtown area. In a 20 block walk we were confronted by 23 scooters that were being illegally driven down the sidewalk. This is the same sort of behavior that has gotten these scooters banned from other cities. How long will people who are trying to enjoy our downtown have to put up with these lawbreakers?