Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on alternative energy, exchange rate bill and Leonard Pitts (Aug. 24, 2019)

Alternative fuel and local aviation

Wichita, stop with this obnoxious love letter to the oil and gas industry. Denver has solar panels that line the airport on approach, but aviation is just too important to us here? We unite to say no to alternative energy, to progress, but we have to talk every couple years about how to get the oil out from under Century II? Will this soon become a reality when we knock CII down?

This is very clear messaging to alternative fuel industries that they should go somewhere else. A concerning precedent for the state’s largest city to set as it will likely not be ignored by the other 104 counties. Wichita has a unique opportunity to lead the way for our state, bringing more resources to our neighbors, by reducing restrictions for solar and wind development. As younger generations care more about the environment and our impact on our communities, they will continue to choose other places to live, which counters the constant message in Wichita for talent retainment, or the much loftier goal of talent relocation. I guess I forgot that baseball is going to fix all our problems and that less regulation is only popular for those already in power.

Andrew McMillin, Wichita

Exchange rate legislation

Farmers and manufacturers for years have struggled to compete in a global market with a overly strong dollar. When someone overseas purchases our exports they do so in their currency not dollars. When the exchange rate of the dollar is high, the price of the exports become high. A strong dollar makes it difficult to compete.

Two senators, Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have introduced a bill that would require the Federal Reserve to achieve and maintain balanced trade for the United States through management of the US dollar exchange rate. It is called the Competitive Dollar for Jobs and Prosperity Act. This is one of the major problems in our nation. In not only affects trade but also immigration. The Peso to dollar exchange is about 19 to 1. This makes it even more tempting to cross the Rio Grand.

Our trade deficit and all the stagnant wages and high unemployment that goes with it has gone on long enough. There is only so much you can do with regulations. It is time to make a real change and I believe this bill will do just that.

Mike Hubbell, Kingman

Disagree with Leonard Pitts

Leonard Pitts misrepresents the (largely) negative Republican attitude toward universities (“Education is not the enemy,” Aug. 22 Eagle). The objection is liberal proselytizing by many faculty whose only exposure to the real world was being tenured.

Universities abandoned the pretext of embracing all points of view a half-century distant. Some professors punish those who dare to offer a differing opinion. This is no isolated phenomenon.

Pitts also misses with a swipe at Republican politics. An educated person understands that politics is gathering a majority of votes to stay in office. Similarity between knowledge (or truth) and politics is coincidence.

Some find study of dead philosophers and writers interesting but largely unfulfilling. They prefer higher education in practical matters such as engineering. Engineering is problem solving under constraint. Trade-offs establish a balance between economics and safety. This broader perspective seems more appropriate to an organized society where it is necessary for someone to suffer discrimination.

It's unfortunate Mr. Pitts only sees the world through myopic perspectives about race and class. I bravely suggest he attempt instead to grasp the freedom that considers needs and objectives of all sides.

Practical solutions — not putting the rest of society at risk to placate a noisy few — will likely result.