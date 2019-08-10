Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on school buses, Century II and the Lord’s Diner (Aug. 10, 2019)

School buses

It’s back-to-school time, which means yellow buses are back on the roads. According to government data, school buses are the safest way for students to get to and from school — 70 times safer than passenger cars and 10 times safer than walking.

There is an entire ecosystem of safety around school buses. This includes road signs; traffic laws; the size, weight and construction of the bus; and the skill of the driver. It also includes you.

Did you know that passing a stopped school bus while its lights are flashing is illegal in Kansas and all 50 states? It’s estimated more than 78,000 drivers break this law every school day in the U.S., causing close calls and injuries to children.

Everyone in our community plays a crucial role in ensuring students get to school safely.

As we start the new school year, remember that we all must stay alert as students prepare to board or exit the bus.

Be aware, be alert and be safe this school year.

Kary Dixon, Wichita

Past and future

I appreciated the east bank and Century II planning team’s recent opportunity for community input, but it seemed that the presenters wanted to be sure we understood that keeping old buildings like Century II isn’t always the best way forward.

In the book “The Next American City: The Big Promise of Our Midsize Metros,” by Mick Cornett, who was instrumental in the redevelopment of downtown Oklahoma City, it pointed out that “sometimes traditions are the best foundation to build on” and “retelling the past contributes to our future.”

We need to take our city’s history and iconic architecture and create our story of Wichita. Repurpose Century II as a convention center and aviation museum. Our current Aviation Museum is nice, but is limited by its size and location. Our history of Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Lear, Great Lakes, Stearman, Spirit, Airbus, NIAR, NCAT, and numerous others needs to be told on a grander scale in a more open venue. Incorporate convention meeting rooms with an Air Museum, with displays and rooms honoring our aviation past, present and future and how it shaped Wichita.

This is the time for the community and aviation industry to work together to make this a reality.

Debbie Guernsey, Wichita

Lord’s Diner

This new community of Dominican Sisters were formed into a new union 10 years ago, made up of eight Dominican communities located throughout the United States. At a recent celebration in St. Louis, the community wanted a way to offer gratitude for the many blessings the Dominican Sisters and Associates of Peace have received during the past ten years. They felt it would be most appropriate to offer a Peace Award to ministries that reflect our mission and our chapter commitments.

Sisters and associates were invited to nominate organizations they believe fulfilled the criteria. Sister Nancy Jane Kuntz and I nominated The Lord’s Diner in Wichita. This ministry serves a hot, nutritious evening meal 365 days a year to anyone who is hungry. A small paid staff, assisted by more than 70 volunteers, prepares and serves meals to 2,500 to 3,500 guests a day.

Over the past 17 years, The Lord’s Diner has served more than five million meals. And, the meal service has expanded to three dining facilities and a mobile feeding program, which includes three trucks located in various food deserts.

We are pleased to be able to honor such a deserving work.