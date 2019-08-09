Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on mass shootings and Century II (Aug. 9, 2019)

The recent mass killings brought the usual cry from progressives to do something that translates into giving up constitutional principles. This will never change the heart of those determined to do such crimes and leave others defenseless.

We must change the course of the progressive attitude that devalues our culture and life. This can be done by changing the curriculum in the schools. The courts changed what was taught in the schools concerning civility and morality. The Supreme Court said the Ten Commandments had to come out of the schools — Thou Shalt Not Kill was removed from instruction and they have been killing each other ever since. The kids have been taught you can kill the unborn to the tune of over 50 million dead, and now some states are considering “abortion” after birth. Two states promote assisted suicide by doctors. Our current culture institutionalizes devaluing life.

Evil cannot be eliminated, but positive values can be encouraged by changing the curriculum in our schools. Remember the Greatest Generation. They valued our culture and life because of the instruction they received. The nation fought as one, even those who had the traditional homeland of our enemies. The nation must turn away from the progressive values that are destroying the culture and our nation.

James Kilpatrick Jr., Wichita

History lessons

History tells us that the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton will soon be forgotten, and we will await, with blithe indifference, the next round of slaughter. Federal legislation is the only way out of this cycle. But our legislators have shown themselves to be unwilling to do the obvious: ban assault weapons and require a rigorous licensure process for gun ownership. The people must speak up. I suggest that we all vote for NO incumbent member of the U.S. House or Senate until Congress takes effective action.

Dwight Oxley, Wichita

Big vision

I grew up in Wichita and, after decades away, I again call it home. On visits back during those away years, Century II served as the site for outstanding cultural events and seemed, arguably, the architectural face of downtown Wichita. Like many, I am concerned for its future.

If it is accepted that Century II can’t meet today’s requirements for a metropolitan performing arts center and a new one must be built, what then of Century II? Has verifiable thought been given to keeping its iconic framework and repurposing its interior to address some ancillary or alternate need of our community? Could any distinct part of it be artfully and usefully integrated with or juxtaposed to whatever is newly built?

Populous has admonished Wichitans to think about “the big vision.” Destruction requires little imagination. The greatest challenge is blending the best of the old with the new — think the National Gallery of Art or the the Louvre Pyramid. Century II is a 20th century Wichita landmark. If Populous can conceptualize no way to incorporate even a vestige of that important architectural past into their plan for our future, perhaps their vision is insufficiently big and bold.

Katherine Hanscom, Wichita

Opry lessons

Several years ago I took mother to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. They seated us in a nice place where we could see and hear the live show on stage very well. Going to the bathroom, we did not have to crawl over a bunch of people. It was a very enjoyable evening. I hope our Wichita City Council will provide for disabled senior citizens in the new baseball stadium and Century II.