Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on Mueller, Medallion Hunt and abortion (May 31, 2019)

Mueller report

Now that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russians, and the Trump administration’s obstruction of the investigation is over, little of note is left to show for it but Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inadequate and suspect performance summarized in a most irreconcilable and disturbing single sentence: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.”

Mueller was too much a political partisan and too little an independent special counsel appointed to investigate and potentially prosecute the Russian collusion and obstruction of justice case, leaving that statement as tantamount to saying that although we haven’t sufficient evidence of a crime, we think the president is probably guilty anyway. An independent, apolitical prosecutor does not do that without adding to the statement a comment about neither did we have confidence that the president clearly did commit a crime.

For two long years Robert Mueller wasted the nation’s attention and its resources to in the end show us only that he was an irresponsible special counsel for the Department of Justice unworthy of the trust placed in him.

Ron A. Hoffman, Rose Hill

Nothing learned

I listened to Robert Mueller’s statement, and when he finished speaking I felt the same way as after I heard Ted Kennedy’s explanation of what happened at Chappaquiddick. That I hadn’t learned anything that I didn’t know before they approached the podium. What a waste of time.

Jerry W. Davidson, Valley Center

Moving on

The investigation is complete and it’s clear that justice was obstructed. Evidence has been suppressed, and the president’s attorney general covered for him by refusing to testify about obvious crimes which were committed. But I’m ready to move forward. After all, Operation Fast & Furious is now a distant memory and Barack Obama’s corrupt gun-running scheme only killed a few people.

Michael Mackay, Mulvane

Medallion Hunt

I do not think I and many of my friends are alone in this opinion. I don't think it is right to have the River Fest Medallion Hunt Clues only published online and not in the printed newspaper. Not everyone has a computer. Not everyone is interested in typing on or learning about computers. This Medallion Hunt is supposed to be a community activity associated with the Riverfest. Now, it is less inclusive. This seems to be the way it is going in the newspaper, in the media and even grocery coupons. Not everyone likes to read everything online.

Linda E. Johnson, Wichita

Abortion bills

Last month, via a Kansas Supreme Court decision, the once conservative state ruled to protect abortion rights. But Alabama signing one of the harshest abortion restrictions into law as well as “heartbeat bills” and eight-week abortion bans being mirrored in multiple states are attempts to challenge Roe v. Wade.

These bills do not include health plans for people who will be affected the most: people of color and those who live in underserved communities. This isn’t about the life of the unborn fetuses and embryos, this is about control. People deserve the right to safe and legal abortions. Banning abortions will not stop women from obtaining them. We will have countless stories of pregnant women dying from botched abortions or being prosecuted for murder after experiencing a miscarriage. These laws do not help, but objectify. Not everyone wants to be a parent. Not every pregnancy is the same. Everyone deserves the autonomy to make decisions over their own body.