Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on Memorial Day, donating blood, the Big Ditch and Derby parks (May 25, 2019)

Memorial Day

Once again Memorial Day approaches and many will enjoy their holiday. Please consider attending a local service commemorating the day.

Our nation's military — our finest diplomats — give everything to us that we too often take for granted. Many active and non-active service members will attend these services. They need badly to see, hear and feel from us all that we care and are deeply grateful for all they give us: liberty and freedom purchased often at the cost of their lives.

I will be attending a service and it would wonderful to see every chair filled. One hour out of our year is a very small price to pay for freedom.

While the day is set aside to honor fallen military, please also hold in your thoughts on this day our law enforcement and firefighters. They too wear uniforms and are defenders of our liberties and our lives. They too serve honorably.

Please give an hour. It matters. It matters so very much.

Douglas Simpson, Wichita

Giving blood

All of my adult life I’ve considered giving blood, but never got around to it. Now in my final years, I have been ill and received five units of blood in one dramatic week.

It is a humbling and inspiring experience to think of the five strangers who donated their life’s blood to help me at this time of desperate need, a person they would never meet — and who could never thank them personally.

In a sense, their generous gift of blood is waiting for all of us, just in case we might need it. This blood comes to us via the American Red Cross, and by giving our blood or otherwise supporting this organization, we guarantee it will be available for all of us.

Jerry Malone, Wichita

Protect the Big Ditch

I recently read a letter to the editor asking the City Council to allow recreational use of the banks of the Big Ditch. I would ask area residents to take a look at both of the rivers and the Big Ditch today and try to imagine what it would be like without the ditch rerouting all that water around the city.

A few walkers and bikers may not seem like a big thing, but those few will share their positive experiences and then there will be an influx of folks who think this path gives them the right to ride horses, motorbikes or motorcycles up and down the side of the ditch.

If you are from Kansas, you know that the soil here is mostly sandy. What would happen to a sandy hill if it was allowed that type of traffic? Before long the short vegetation would disappear and the soil would begin to erode. Once that happens the banks would develop "gullies" or small breaks that would allow each additional high water level to erode even more of the bank. I can't imagine how much it would cost to repair the ditch, but it would surely be prohibitive.

Please help Wichita use good sense in regards to this ditch.

Marsha Nelson Carr, Wichita

Derby parks

Derby has a full compliment of parks.

It has a dinosaur park.

It has a water park.

And now it has an under-water park.