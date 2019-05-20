Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor on history, Susan Wagle, APRNs and vaping (May 21, 2019)

History lesson

During the fall of 2010, a group of anti-tax, anti-government characters calling themselves members of the Tea Party gathered in front of Wichita’s City Hall to protest against President Obama and federal deficits.

In 2005, the United States Treasury, in efforts to curb the flow of red ink created by President Bush’s tax cuts to the wealthy and to pay for two unwarranted wars in the Middle East, simply began printing money in order to stabilize the fragile US economy. In 2013, sequestration passed by Congress and signed by President Obama would soon begin bringing down deficits not seen since 2000. And in 2015, Donald Trump began to rail against President Obama for “gutting our military” due to sequestration. In early 2017 he signed one of the biggest tax bills that primarily benefited the rich and the US military and would prove to be a clone of what President Bush did in 2001.

Ancient Rome fell because they too spent nearly everything on their military and the rich, and when the last Roman Emperor quit in disgust because the Senate refused to act, Rome’s treasury was broke beyond repair and they soon became a mere shadow of their once rich and mighty self.

Michal Betz, Wichita

Wagle’s record

Susan Wagle’s anti-abortion op-ed in the May 8 issue of the Eagle (“This abortion ruling isn't like Kansas anymore”) — coincidentally written just as her run for U.S. Senate, and the war chest she’ll need to pay for it, is gunning up — is packed with phrases guaranteed to fire up the folks she’s counting on to bring her home: “heinous decision” “a dark day in Kansas,” “violent, monstrous imposition of the radical abortion regime.” “Six members” of the Supreme Court, she scolds, stopped passage of what was a flatly unconstitutional law.

The true “dark day” in this state occurred when only two Kansas Senators — Wagle being one of them — killed a bill expanding Medicare that was widely supported by Kansans and by her legislative colleagues. Expansion would have provided desperately needed health care for children already living here. But those children, being children, can’t vote—and, being poor children, also can’t donate to her campaign.

Anne Welsbacher, Wichita

APRNs

I read with interest the article written by Jeff Glendening about APRNs (“APRNs are committed to providing quality care. Kansans deserve access to them,” May 10 Eagle). I agree with most of what he said. APRNs are definitely needed not only in rural areas but also in urban areas.

One APRN worked under my supervision when I was in practice in Hill City, in Northwest Kansas. That APRN was good, but at the same time she needed help now and then.

In my view they should continue to work under the supervision of a physician. If they want to be on their own they should go to medical school.

P.J. Reddy, Wichita

Vaping

The Associated Press article “Kansas Educators Face Rise in Vaping at Schools” (May 16 Eagle) contained an inaccuracy. It stated, “E-cigarettes often contain nicotine…” In fact, almost all e-cigarettes contain nicotine. According to an American Public Health Journal report in 2017, 99% of its sampling of e-cigarettes from convenience stores contained nicotine. The CDC tells us that even those marketed as having no nicotine often do.

This fact is central to the current epidemic in vaping, as kids are lured by sweet or fruity flavors and then unwittingly thrust into a life of addiction. A JUUL pod may contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, with just ten puffs equaling a cigarette. While almost no kid would smoke one cigarette after another, many do the equivalent with JUUL.

We are just beginning to understand the scary facts about e-cigarettes and their effects on addiction, the brain, lungs, and hearts in young adults as well as adolescents. Having worked in tobacco use prevention for almost 40 years, I can assure you that the first thing we owe our kids is the clear, unvarnished truth.